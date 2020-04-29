Cloud POS Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Square, Cegid, Oracle

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Cloud POS Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Cloud POS Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Cloud-based point of sale refer as the systems to process and store sales data online which is opposed to locally on the own computer or on-premise server. This one is the newest trend in software of point of sale, and it is quickly growing its popularity. This system can be accessed through internet directly and it is mostly compatible with most of the POS hardware such as cash drawers, printers, etc. Cloud POS totally eliminates the need for a server and moves the traffic flow to datacentre of someone else’s. The network availability is wireless, so there isn’t any need to connect everything with wires. It is less expensive, and convenient because merchants can access customer data from anywhere though an Internet connectionAccording to AMA, the market for Cloud POS is expected to register a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Growing in the mobility and flexibility of business, Efficient management of POS terminals across the multiple locations and Improvement in the delivering services.



Square Inc (United States), Cegid (France), UTC RETAIL (United States), Shop Keep (United States), PAR Technology (United States), Shopify (Canada), B2B Soft (United States), Intuit (United States), Lightspeed (Canada), Oracle (United States), SalonTarget (United States), RetailOps (United States), Celerant Technology (United States), TouchSuite (United States), Clover (United States), Revel Systems (United States) and ERPLY (United States)

Market Drivers

Growing in the mobility and flexibility of business

Efficient management of POS terminals across the multiple locations

Improvement in the delivering services

Market Trend

Growing in the cashless transactions in several countries

Restraints

Skepticism regarding cloud-based offerings

Opportunities

Growing demand for e-commerce transactions in retail and consumer goods applications

Challenges

Lack of standardisation and awareness

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Cloud POS Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Cloud POS segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Key Applications/end-users of Global Cloud POS Market: Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare

Services: Training, Consulting, Integration, Support and Maintenance

Organisation: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Component: Solution, Services

The regional analysis of Global Cloud POS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud POS Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud POS market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud POS Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud POS

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud POS Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud POS market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Cloud POS Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cloud POS market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cloud POS market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cloud POS market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

