Connected Agriculture Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Cisco Systems, Inc., Decisive Farming, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Vodafone Group, Accenture and More

Global connected agriculture market is estimated to rise 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global connected agriculture market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Decisive Farming, IBM Corporation, PTC, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Microsoft, Vodafone Group, Accenture, AT&T Intellectual Property, LINK LABS, Orange Business Services, SYSPRO, Epicor Software Corporation, Deere & Company, Oracle, Iteris, Inc., SMAG, Ag Leader Technology, GAMAYA and others.

Market Drivers:

An increase in the farm yield and reduced dependency on labour is enhancing its market growth

Initiatives taken by the government to improve the agriculture sector would boost the market

Advancement in technology drives the market growth

Increase in unpredictability of weather acts as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Least knowledge among farmers regarding connected agriculture is restraining the market growth

Limited availability of arable land is hampering the market growth

High cost of deployment is hindering the market growth

