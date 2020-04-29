Crossover Vehicle Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Crossover Vehicle: Introduction

Increase in demand for large cargo capacity and comfort on long journeys is boosting the demand for crossover vehicles. A crossover vehicle is a sub-segment of the sport utility vehicle. A crossover vehicle’s platform is built by using a car’s platform, while bigger SUVs are built on the chassis of trucks. Crossover vehicles have a unibody architecture, which means the vehicle’s body and frame are a single unit. SUVs comprise the body on frame type of design, which means the body is built separately from the frame and both are placed together later, during the assembly of the vehicle.

Key drivers of global crossover vehicle market

Increase in demand for crossover vehicles is attributed to a rise in consumer demand for vehicles with larger cargo space and increased passenger space. Crossover vehicle are essentially utility vehicles with good fuel economy and cargo capacity as large as a small truck. Moreover, they are available at a lower price as compared to that of premium vehicles.

Demand for SUVs is increasing due to a rising trend toward vehicle customization. The aftermarket offers numerous options for vehicle customization, including customization of vehicle internal and external esthetics, installation of several electronic gadgets including dash cams, coffee maker, and mini fridge. Furthermore, crossover vehicles can be fitted with external accessories including custom grilles, chrome accessories for headlamps and tail-lights, off road bumpers, grille guards, and spoilers owing to the large size of the vehicle.

Rapid urbanization is accompanied by industrial growth in several industrial verticals including mining, construction and road infrastructure, manufacturing and production. This indicates expansion of the economy, which in turn boosts the disposable income of the population across the globe. Consumer demand for safety and security is shifting consumer preference toward personal transport over public transport. All the factors mentioned above are likely to propel the global crossover vehicle market.

Increasing penetration of SUVs across the world propelling global crossover vehicle market

According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2017 and 2018, total number of commercial and passenger vehicles sold across the globe was approximately 96 million units and 95 million units, respectively. This indicates slowdown of the automotive industry globally. Nonetheless, an increase in popularity of SUVs has been attributed to flexible trade norms and reduction of taxes on automobiles in order to boost sale.

In 2018, SUVs accounted for 29.77 million units of the total number of vehicles sold globally. When compared to 2017, which recorded 27.88 million units of SUV sale, there was 6.8% rise in total sales of SUVs, in terms of volume. Therefore, the factors mentioned above offer lucrative opportunities to the global crossover vehicle market.

North America followed by Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global crossover vehicle market

High living standards and developed road infrastructure in North America are likely to increase trend of personally owned vehicles in the region. In 2018, approximately 45% of vehicles sold in the U.S. were sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Furthermore, approximately 43% of vehicles cold in Canada were SUVs. This indicates a rise in trend toward adoption of SUV in North America.

Popularity of SUVs is also rising in countries in Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2018, SUVs accounted for 42%, 23%, and 13% of total vehicles sold in China, India, and Japan, respectively.

Ventures between various OEMs to boost their production and manufacturing in countries like China, India in Asia pacific are further driving the crossover vehicle market in Asia Pacific. For instance, in August 2018, Suzuki and Toyota entered into a joint venture under which Suzuki invested US$ 1 billion in Toyota’s plant at Bengaluru, India. This investment is intended to boost production of both Suzuki and Toyota vehicles. Therefore, the factors mention above propels the crossover vehicle market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in global crossover vehicle market

The global crossover vehicle market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global crossover vehicle market are:

Ford Motor Company

Subaru of America, Inc.

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

Mazda Motor Corporation

Kia Motor Corporation

Volkswagen

FCA US LLC

General Motors

BMW AG

DATSUN

Volvo Cars

