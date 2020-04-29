Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | with Top Key Players NOVOSET, ARGOSY INTERNATIONAL, Composite Technology Development, Inc, Associate industries Inc., CRG
The Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market research report provides a comprehensive study for all major regions around the globe on production capacity, consumption, import and export. In understanding the Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market in depth, the readers will find this report very helpful. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness. This report provides an exhaustive study of the Medical Devices industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry. All business profiles of leading players and brands have been published in the Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market report. This market report covers strategic profiling of key market players, analyzing their core competencies comprehensively, and drawing a competitive market landscape. The Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market industry data and information are taken from reliable sources such as websites, company annual reports, newspapers, and others, and the market experts have checked and validated them.
Market Analysis: Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market
The Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market is expected to reach USD 2,472.04 million by 2025, from USD 194.10 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Definition:
Cyanate ester is a chemical substance in which the hydrogen atom of the phenolic OH group is substituted by a cyanide group. The resulting material with an -OCN group is named a cyanate ester. It provides excellent strength and better electrical properties and lower moisture absorption compared to other resins. Due to the use in various structural thermoset composites parts, demand for cyanate eater resin is increased by automotive, aerospace & defense industry.
According to Aerospace Industries Association, the U.S. Aerospace & Defense industry posted a 5th consecutive trade record in 2016, shipping USD 146.0 billion of exports and generating its highest positive trade balance to date of USD 90.3 billion. Aerospace & defense industry also continued 2nd year of outperforming the national trade average, growing by 2.2% over 2015 compared to a decrease of 3.3% for exports of all other U.S. goods. Aerospace & defence and automotive industry require cyanate ester due to its high-temperature absorbability and strength. This above factor proves that the market for aerospace & defence and automotive around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for cyanate ester resins.
Market Segmentation:
By End User
• Aerospace & Defense
• Electrical & Electronics
• Others
By Application
• Adhesives
• Composites
• Others
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The global cyanate ester resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyanate ester resins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global cyanate ester resins market are –
• Huntsman International LLC.
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Hexcel Corporation
• Koninklijke Ten Cate BV.
• Cytec Solvay Group
The other players in the market are NOVOSET, ARGOSY INTERNATIONAL, Composite Technology Development, Inc, Associate industries Inc., CRG., DeltaWing Manufacturing, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, InnoMat GmbH, Technology Marketing Inc., Tango Engineering, Solvay, NanoSperse, Moldex Composites Pvt Ltd, JFC Technologies LLC and many more.
