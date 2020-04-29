Global Cyclopentane Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Ineos, Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Maruzen Petrochemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
The cyclopentane market research report is well-made with outlines, diagrams, and useful figures which demonstrate the status of the specific business on the worldwide and regional stage. The report gives thorough data about the progressive factors that may skyrocket or hamper the development of the market. The report additionally gives insightful information that affects the competitive elements in the cyclopentane market. The cyclopentane report conveys point by point data to consider the real areas of the market that aide in taking exact business choices dependent on interest, generation, and offers of the items and services according to the investigation of cyclopentane market portions at the application and territorial premise.
The cyclopentane market research report additionally offers a conjecture for the market development design for prospective years based on the development needs. The cyclopentane market research report outfits graphical data with figures and pictures for illustration. The point-to-point illustration of the cyclopentane market’s assembling framework, the utilization of headway, conclusion of the world market players, vendors and shippers’ structure, and the express business information and their improvement plans would help the clients for future strategies and development planned to make a position and status in the cyclopentane market.
Global Cyclopentane Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 240.82 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 413.77 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the concerns for the environment and global warming awareness.
Cyclopentane is highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon that is used in the manufacturing of synthetic resins and rubber adhesives and also transforming the phase of cellular structure of polyurethane insulating foam, used in commercial refrigerators. Cyclopentane is colorless in nature and has a similar odour as to that of petrol. Its main benefits and why its replacing other harmful chemicals in refrigerators is due to its zero ozone layer depletion and very low global warming potential.
Key Market Competitors: Global Cyclopentane Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in cyclopentane market are HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Ineos, Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Maruzen Petrochemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, YEOCHUN NCC CO. LTD., SOUTH HAMPTON RESOURCES, SK global chemical Co. Ltd, HPLA Group, LG Chem, Pure Chemicals, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, and TRECORA RESOURCES, SINTECO S.R.L, EQX Material, Hunan precision equipment manufacturing Co. Ltd., EnC GLOBAL, and OCI COMPANY Ltd.
Market Drivers:
· Plans of phasing out the usage of hydro chlorofluorocarbon is expected to drive the market growth
· Higher performance standards and growing concerns regarding the environment is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
· Requirements of high cost of start-up and installation costs is expected to restrain the market growth
· Side effects related to health associated with the increased amount of consumption of cyclopentane during the production process is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Cyclopentane Market
· By Function
o Blowing Agent & Refrigerant
o Solvent & Reagent
o Others
· By Application
o Residential Refrigerators
o Commercial Refrigerators
o Insulated Containers & Sippers
o Insulating Construction Materials
o Electrical & Electronics
o Personal Care Products
o Fuel & Fuel Additives
o Others
· By Geography
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In May 2018, 4th International Conference on Chemical Materials and Processes in Bangkok, Thailand from May 23-24 May, 2018, discussing all the recent developments and advancements in the market.In March 2018, Australian Institute of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating (AIRAH) organised a conference on the latest technologies introduced and a number of regulations introduced in the market.
Competitive Analysis: Global Cyclopentane Market
Global cyclopentane market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyclopentane market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
