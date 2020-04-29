Decorative Wallpaper Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market

A wallpaper is used to beautify the interior walls of residential or commercial establishments. A decorative wallpaper is more beautiful than an ordinary wallpaper and is used in interior decoration.

Decorative wallpapers are made of various materials of which wallpapers made of non-woven material are very popular. In general, pre-pasted decorative wallpapers are water-activated and easily stick to the walls when pressed. Decorative pre-pasted wallpapers need to be wetted for 10 minutes which activates the glue or adhesive on a pre-pasted decorative wall paper.

Retailers sell decorative wallpapers as single roll, double roll, and triple roll.

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market: Dynamics

Rise in global real estate market

Rise in global construction industry has led to increase in building construction which is driving the global real estate market. Rise in population, increase in disposable income, scarcity of space, and change in lifestyle is increasing residential construction across emerging countries such as China, India, and other Asia Pacific countries. Decorative wallpapers change the appearance and feel of interior walls a house. More and more consumers in emerging countries are using decorative wallpapers to decorate their homes. Thus, rise in sale of decorative wallpapers in Asia Pacific countries is increasing the global demand for decorative wallpapers.

Rise in demand for decorative wallpaper from millennial consumers

Decorative wallpapers are a good substitute to wall painting. When consumers use decorative wallpaper, a room appears to have a very different feel than is possible by painting the walls of the room. Wallpapers are highly durable and last for a long time. Today’s millennial consumers want their interiors to reflect their personal likes and feelings. A decorative wallpaper fulfills this consumer desire and provides a personal touch to their homes.

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of the global decorative wallpaper market

Geographically, the global decorative wallpaper market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The market in North America is broken down and analyzed at country-level, which includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the decorative wallpaper market in Europe can be divided into country level, covering Germany, France, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The decorative wallpaper market in Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The analysis of the decorative wallpaper market in Middle East & Africa includes South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The decorative wallpaper market in South America can be segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Global Decorative Wallpaper Market: Competitive Landscape

The global decorative wallpaper market consists of a large number of companies operating in more than one region. Competition is strong among global and regional players operating in the decorative wallpaper market. A few key players operating in the market are:

Hanmero

Arthouse

York Wallcoverings

Romosa Wallcoverings

Burke Décor

Holden

Muraspec Wallcoverings

Asian Paints Ltd.

Arte

Wallquest Inc.

