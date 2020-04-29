Digital Thread Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2024 : General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS

Global Digital Thread Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024> Digital thread is usually mentioned with digital twin, they are two concepts to deliver new customer-centric experiences powered by digital. Digital thread refers to the communication framework that allows a connected data flow and integrated view of the asset’s data throughout its lifecycle across traditionally siloed functional perspectives. The digital thread concept raises the bar for delivering “the right information to the right place at the right time”.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Digital Thread industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Digital Thread market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

Scope of the Report

Digital Thread can be classified to parts type and system type, parts type players are like Siemens and IBM, system players are like GE.

Digital Thread is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. And Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities are the widest area which took up about 85% of the global total in 2017.

GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Digital Thread market. Top 3 took up above 70% of the global market in 2017.

The global Digital Thread market is valued at 100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1110 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 49.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The key players covered in this study >General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

This report studies the Digital Thread market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Thread market by product type and applications/end industries.

