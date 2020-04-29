Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Future Aspect and Trends Analysis by 2027 | Aurea, Inc., Veeva Systems, Phlexglobal, TRANSPERFECT, Covance Inc

electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems can define as the collection of software and hardware components together and which is responsible for the optimal management of clinical trial data. It helps in streamlining the data generated in a clinical trial in an easy to store digital format, which can be retrieved by dissimilar users when they reduce the cost associated with the administrative operations in clinical trials.

The electronic trial master file (eTMF) market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising in volume of users of eTMF systems and levels of expenditure incurred on research & development activities by various pharmaceutical organizations. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Aurea, Inc.

2. Veeva Systems

3. Phlexglobal

4. TRANSPERFECT

5. Covance Inc

6. ePharmaSolutions;

7. Wingspan Technology, Inc

8. MasterControl, Inc..

9. SureClinical Inc

10. PharmaVigilant

The global electronic trial master file (eTMF)is segmented on the basis of Component, delivery mode, and end user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented Services, Software. Based on the delivery mode the market is divided into Cloud-Based eTMF, On-Premise eTMF. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Others.

