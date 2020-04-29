Foldable Crates Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Global Foldable Crates – Market Overview

Foldable crates are the rigid crates that can be folded when empty. Foldable crates are used for the efficient and protective packaging of products. Foldable crates have various end users such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, automotive, transport & shipping industries etc. Foldable crates have various attractive features such as reusable, durable, weatherproof, stackable etc. Foldable crates provide more protection as compared to the cardboard boxes and have longer life. Foldable crates are of different types such as perforated, non-perforated etc. Foldable crates are used for the transportation of fruits & vegetables.

Foldable crates are stackable when empty which saves space. The market for foldable crates is growing with increasing demand for protective and efficient packaging. Small and sensitive parts of the automobile vehicles which needs to be packed in the protective packaging are packed in foldable crates. Foldable crates are made up of various materials such as HDPE, PP, CPP, PET, metals, wood and others. The perforated foldable crates have good ventilation for air passing. Choosing the right packaging solution is the most important decision before transportation and shipping of the products.

Global Foldable Crates – Market Dynamics

The global market for foldable crates is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2025. The global foldable crates market is growing on the backdrop of protective packaging of sensitive and fragile products. The foldable crates market is driven by the food, healthcare, and automotive industries. Food & beverages industries use foldable crates for efficient packaging of the food products such as fruits, vegetables, beverage bottles, milk bottles etc.

The transportation of the vegetables and fruits becomes easy and safe by packing in the foldable crates. One of the key factor propelling the foldable crates market is the fold ability of the crates when empty, saves valuable space. Another factor contributing towards the growth of the global foldable crates market is the protective packaging solutions for packaging of sensitive and fragile products. These factors have increased the demand for convenient and protective packaging solutions. The transportation becomes easy and efficient due to the less space consumption when the crates are empty and can be folded. The hindrance in the growth of the global foldable crates market is the high production cost and the environmental issues from the recycling of plastic used in foldable crates.

Global Foldable Crates – Market Segmentation

The global foldable crates market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and end user base.

On the basis of the product type, foldable crates are segmented into different types such as perforated, non-perforated type etc.

On the basis of the material type, foldable crates are segmented in the HDPE, PP, CPP, PET, metals, wood and others.

On the basis of the end user base, foldable crates are widely used in food & beverages, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, personal care, transportation and others.

Global Foldable Crates Market – Regional Outlook

The global foldable crates market has been segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these regions, North-America and Asia-Pacific (APAC) expected to be the largest propellers in terms of volume and value because of increasing protective solutions in the developed countries as compared to the conventional packaging solutions.

Global Foldable Crates Market – Key Players

Some of the major key players in the global foldable crates market are Viscount Plastics Ltd, Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions, Nilkamal Ltd., Sino Holdings Group, Precision Box Crating & Packaging Experts, Baltic Pallet Pooling, Ltd., MPH Group, Shanghai Join Plastic Products Co.,Ltd., NEFAB Group, PPS Midlands Limited, and others.

