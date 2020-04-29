Global Breast Ultrasound Market Outlook 2019: Opportunity and Growth Analysis – Dominated By Canon Medical Systems, USA., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., FUKUDA DENSHI, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi Aloka Medical, Ltd

Another business knowledge report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Worldwide Breast Ultrasound Market Status and Forecast (2019-2026) by Region, Product Type and End-Use” has capacities to raise as the most huge market worldwide as it has remained assuming a momentous job in building up dynamic effects on the general economy. The Global Breast Ultrasound Market Report offers vivacious dreams to finish up and study market size, showcase trusts, and focused environment. The examination is inferred through essential and auxiliary measurement sources and it contains both subjective and quantitative enumerating. A portion of the key players profiled in the investigation are ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Canon Medical Systems, USA., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., FUKUDA DENSHI, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY And many More.

Industry Analysis

Global breast ultrasound market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising aging population and advancement in ultrasound technologies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Breast Ultrasound Market By Technology (Breast Sonography, Automated Whole Breast Ultra Sound), Modality (Portable, Standalone), Application (Screening, Diagnostics), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Units, Diagnostic Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of Generic Electric Company, announced the launch of their new Invenia automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 system which is specially designed to detect the cancer in the deep breast issue. This new device has the ability to detect cancer 55% more as compared to the mammography. This new advanced ultrasound technology will help to get better visibility of the breast tissue during breast cancer screening

In October 2018, Philips announced the launch of their new ultrasound product which is specially designed for the examination of breast. The main aim of the launch is to make the assessment easier and faster. This new system is a combination of advanced imaging, screening, elastography and biopsy tool. This will help the patient to detect breast cancer and start the treatment

Key Market Competitors

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global breast ultrasound market are ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Canon Medical Systems, USA., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., FUKUDA DENSHI, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi Aloka Medical, Ltd., Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE.COM, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Sonoscanner, SonoScape Medical Corp, TELEMED Medical Systems, SonoCiné., Trivitron Healthcare, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., TechniScan Inc., Braster S.A. and others.

Competitive Landscape

Global breast ultrasound market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breast ultrasound market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers

Increasing incidences of breast cancer among population is driving market growth

Low cost of breast ultrasound will also propel the growth of the market

Rising ageing population worldwide is also act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about breast cancer will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Dearth of reimbursement coverage will restrain the market growth

Strict rules associated with the approval procedure will also hamper the growth of this market

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Breast Ultrasound market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Breast Ultrasound market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Breast Ultrasound Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Breast Ultrasound report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

