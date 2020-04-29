Global EPayment System Market Is Expected To Gain Remarkable Growth (CAGR of 17.7%) | Bluefin Payment Systems, Braintree, Cybersource, Elavon, Index

The Global ePayment System Market is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2025 from USD 12.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: EPayment System Market

The renowned players in global ePayment system market are Bluefin Payment Systems, Braintree, Cybersource, Elavon, Index, Ingenico Epayments Intelligent Payments Geobridge Corporation, Shift4 Corporation, Sisa Information Security Signifyd, TNS Tokenex pureLiFi, Velmenni, Oledcomm, Philips, VLNComm, Wipro, General Electric, LVX System, Nakagawa Labs and LightPointe Communications. and many more.

Key Segmentation: EPayment System Market

By Solution (Encryption, Tokenization, Fraud Detection and Prevention), Service (Integration, Support, Consulting), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increased speed of transactions

No distance barriers

Decreasing cost of technology

Rising adoption and demand of customers for mobile and electronic commerce

Growing trend of cashless payment

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of EPayment System

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing EPayment System capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on EPayment System manufacturer

EPayment System market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BHIM, RuPay and SBI app a three Indian mobile payment apps in Singapore at a business event. It helped in internationalisation of the country’s digital payment platform.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global EPayment System Market

EPayment System Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

EPayment System Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

EPayment System Size (Value) Comparison by Region

EPayment System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

EPayment System Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of EPayment System

Global EPayment System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

