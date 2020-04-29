Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation And Growth Forecast 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd
Global implantable cardiac rhythm management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 19.86 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to major manufacturers focusing on technological innovations to enhance the battery lives of these products. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global implantable cardiac rhythm management market are Boston Scientific Corporation; Biotronik; Integer Holdings Corporation; Medtronic; Abbott; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; ABIOMED; Berlin Heart; Jarvik Heart, Inc. and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, among others.
Implantable CRM (Cardiac Rhythm Management) are the devices that are implanted/inserted inside the patient to manage and continuously monitor the status of heart of patients, preventing from any life- threatening effects in patients such as failure of cardiac systems. These devices help in temporary pacing of the heart, managing the optimal heart rate till the patient is stabilized and other applications.
Segmentation: Global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Market
By Product
- Pacemaker
- Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICDs)
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)
- Implantable Loop Recorder
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Cardiac Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Market Drivers
- Growing levels of geriatric population globally which are more prone to suffer from cardiac conditions is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
- Changes in lifestyle resulting in greater consumption of alcohol, smoking with reduced physical activity resulting in the population being more prone to cardiac disorders; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
- Increasing prevalence of encouraging reimbursement scenarios regarding the treatment of cardiac disorders; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2018, MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of LivaNova PLC’s “Cardiac Rhythm Management” operations. The business division will be rebranded as “Microport CRM”, operating as a stand-alone establishing the operations as the fifth largest dealing in CRM (Cardiac Rhythm Management) globally.
- In June 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had agreed to merge with “The Spectranetics Corporation”. This acquisition will further enhance the reputation and capabilities of Philips’ “Image-Guided Therapy” operations. This will also further develop more advanced innovation capabilities at the disposal of Philips as they look to expand their footprint in the healthcare industry.