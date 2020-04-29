Massive Acceptance Of Projection Mapping Market By Panasonic Corporation,Barco,BenQ,Vivitek,ViewSonic Corporation,Pixel Rain Digital,HeavyM,Blue Pony
Projection Mapping Market 2019-2026 Future Scope, Outlook, OVERVIEW, GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE Growth rate , segmentation By Throw Distance (Standard Throw, Short Throw), Dimension (2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional, 4-Dimensional), Offering (Hardware, Software), Application (Festivals, Events, Retail/Entertainment, Large Venue, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
The key market players for global projection mapping market are listed below: Panasonic Corporation,Barco,BenQ,Vivitek,ViewSonic Corporation,Pixel Rain Digital,HeavyM,Blue Pony,Lumitrix s.r.o,Green Hippo,garageCube,Resolume,AV Stumpfl GmbH,NuFormer,NEC Display Solutions,Digital Projection,Optoma USA,Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.,Seiko Epson Corporation and others
Projection Mapping Market Definition
Projection mapping is used for projecting the videos and images of the objects on any surface and to provide information of the objects which are complicated in design like buildings, small indoor objects and others. The objects can be projected in 2D, 3D and 4D visualization by using technologies and software. In Projection mapping the objects are spatially mapped on the virtual program which imitates the real environment of the object. It is used in various applications like for movies in theatres, gaming, in educational institutions for projecting the content, in events and in various other applications. There have been few launches happened recently, like the launch of the 1-Chip DLP Projectors by Barco.
Projection mapping uses projector to project on any surface and helps into a dynamic visual display. It can be used for advertising, live concerts, theater, gaming, computing, decoration. It can be used to create immersive experiences for theater, television. Projection mapping uses different types of technology for projecting the content like 3D, 2D, 4D, DLP, and LCD. It helps in getting the audience attention as it provides attractive & different content to them.
Projection Mapping Market Segmentation
Global projection mapping market is segmented into four notable segments which are throw distance, dimension, offering and application.
On the basis of throw distance, the market is segmented into standard throw and short throw.
On the basis of dimension, the market is segmented into 2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional and 4-Dimensional.
On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware is sub- segmented into projector and media server. The projector is further sub-segmented into DLP, LCD and LED.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into festivals, events, retail/entertainment, large venue and others.
Table Of Content : Projection Mapping Market
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Projection Mapping Market ecosystem
Projection Mapping Market characteristics
Projection Mapping Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Projection Mapping Market definition
Projection Mapping Market sizing
Projection Mapping Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Projection Mapping Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Projection Mapping Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
North America
South America
Europe
MEA
APAC
Projection Mapping Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
