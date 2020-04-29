Nanofiber Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2019 – 2027

The Nanofiber Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Nanofiber industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Nanofiber Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The Global Nanofiber market accounted for US$ 1,263.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 7,238.3 Mn in 2025.

Nanofiber market growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by the following major factors, such as rising industrialization especially in the developing economies and the associated pollution levels. Nanofibers in the air filters can be used to reduce the harmful emissions form these industries considerably. Also, the growing importance of medical and pharmaceutical industry worldwide and the increasing applications of nanofibers in this industry is another factor driving the growth of nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Over the years, the US, UK, Germany, and France have experienced significant demand for drugs and the trend is rapidly increasing, which is propelling the pharmaceutical companies to increase their production and sales over the years. The demand for generic drugs has more importance than the counterparts i.e. the brand name drugs owing to lower cost with same chemical composition. In 2016, according to IMS the generic drugs segment accounted for 88% of the overall volume of the pharmaceutical industry in the US, and the trend is anticipated to increase steadily. The nanofibers with their standout physiochemical and mechanical properties play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry and have gained popularity in North American, and European market in the recent times. Drug delivery, wound healing, barrier textiles, and tissue engineering are some of the major applications of nanofibers in the healthcare sector and are significantly driving nanofiber market.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

A numerous approaches and techniques have been derived for the higher throughput of nanofiber production through Electrospinning process. With the help of multiple nozzles technique as well as needleless Electrospinning, it has been observed that the production efficiency of the nanofibers increases considerably. They offer different flexibilities at the time of production and therefore can be able to produce good amounts of nanofiber and are expected to drive the nanofiber market, globally.

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Nanofiber Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Nanofiber Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Nanofiber Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Nanofiber Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Nanofiber Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

