Nature Identical Flavorings Market – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association 2027

Nature identical flavorings are obtained by the chemical synthesis or isolated by chemical processes and identical to the natural flavors isolated from natural sources such as fruits and vegetables. In the global food and beverages market, the demand for nature identical flavoring is increasing at a lucrative growth rate owing to the increase in flavor inspiration among the millennials and teenagers. The increasing per capita income has led the population to opt products with enhanced organoleptic properties, coaxing the demand for nature identical flavorings. Nature identical flavorings impart the identical flavor to the natural flavorants, which enable the manufacturers to attain the identical flavor to natural flavorings. In the global nature identical flavoring market, the demand for nature identical flavoring is increasing in the food, feed and pharmaceutical industry. In the global nature identical flavorings market, Europe and North America hold the major share in production and consumption of nature identical flavorings owing to the presence of key leading players of various sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, feed industry and others in the region. Manufacturers in these regions also perform various promotional activities to gain the traction form their target customers.

The increasing demand for Nature Identical Flavorings in Food and Beverage Industries

In the global food and beverage market, health consciousness among the consumers in on the rising and people are showing more interest in healthy food and beverages which are generally off-taste due to the presence of antioxidants and other unpleasant compounds. The increasing demand for healthy food and beverages is directly increasing the demand for nature identical flavorings in the market as it imparts the identical taste to natural flavorants in the end products. In addition, in the global nature identical flavorants market, nature identical flavorings are more economical than the natural flavorants due to their convenient processing and extraction methods. The cost-effectiveness of nature identical flavorings abreast the increasing demand and use of nature identical flavorings in the various industries. Alongside, nature identical flavorings are also gaining its demand in the pharmaceutical such as syrups and other pharmaceutical products. In addition, the demand for more palatable pharmaceuticals from customers has gained the traction of manufacturers to use nature identical flavorings in their medicines, generally used in the coating of the medicines. Nature identical flavorings demand has also bolstered among the animal feed manufacturers as its nature identical flavoring of meat and beef can make the feed more palatable. With the increasing demand for nature identical flavorings in the market, it can be anticipated that the demand for nature identical flavorings will increase over the forecast years.

Nature Identical Flavorings: Key Participants

Few key players operating their business in nature identical flavorings market are Kanegrade Ltd., Döhler GmbH, Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd., DPO International, Parker Flavors, Inc., Sovereign Flavors, MANE, Flaverco ltd., Carrubba INC, Florasynth Israeli Enterprise Ltd., and others.

Nature Identical Flavorings: Market Opportunities

In the global food and beverage market, frequent product launch with innovative flavors has made the flavor market more competitive than ever before. Manufacturers are including various innovative flavors to their products to gain traction from their customers. Increasing demand for nutraceuticals and functional food is also increasing the demand for nature identical flavorings. According to data published form Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), 76% of U.S. population consume dietary supplements which have the potential to increase the demand for nature identical flavorings in the market. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness among the manufacturers about nature identical flavorings is also expected to bolster the demand in the coming years.

