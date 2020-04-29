Nephrostomy Device Market 2019-2026 Along with Chain Analysis, Key Drivers, Major Manufacturers and Forecast || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd
Global nephrostomy devices market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of ovarian cancer and increasing kidney stones among population is the factor driving the market.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nephrostomy devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, BD, Cook, Envaste Limited, Medi-Globe GmbH, ARGON MEDICAL., Copenhagen MedLab, UreSil, LLC, meditechdevices.com, SURGIMEDIK, Medi-Globe GmbH, SURU International Pvt. Ltd, Straub Medical AG, Olympus Corporation, Electramed Ltd., be medical, Coloplast, B. Braun Melsungen AG and others.
Nephrostomy is the opening between the skin and the kidney. Nephrostomy devices or nephrostomy catheters are devices which are mainly used to divert urine from blocked site. They are widely useful when the antibiotics are not able to treat properly. Drainage tubes, sheath dilators, guidewires, nephrostomy catheters and other are some of the common nephrostomy devices. Increasing bladder cancer, prostate cancer and others is the factor fueling the growth of this market.
To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Nephrostomy Device market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Nephrostomy Device market report is a window to the Healthcare Industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Nephrostomy Device report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.
Key Development in the Market:
- In December 2016, BrightWater Medical announced that they have received approval from FDA for their ConvertX nephroureteral stent system which is specially designed for the treatment of ureteral obstructions. It has the ability to replace different devices and procedures which can treat obstructions of the ureter. The main aim of the launch is to reduce the healthcare expenditure and provide better treatment to the patient.
Segmentation: Global Nephrostomy Devices Market
By Product
- Guidewires
- Drainage Tubes
- Nephrostomy Catheters
- Sheath Dilators
- Others
By End- User
- Hospitals
- Emergency Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global nephrostomy devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nephrostomy devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
