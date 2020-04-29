Olive Vegetable Water Market: Forward-Looking Perspective on Different Factors Driving the Growth of the Industry

Olive Vegetable Water: Market Outlook

The demand for organic food products is at its peak in the global food and beverages market, which has led the vegetable and fruit growers to opt for organic fertilizers. Food wastes are generally used in the organic fertilizers to increase the total yield of the agricultural products obtained. To cater to the demand of organic fertilizers in the market, farmers are focusing on various industrial byproducts to use as biofertilizers. In the global biofertilizer market, olive vegetable water is becoming one of the preferred organic fertilizers options among the farmers. Olive vegetable water contains a large number of essential nutrients which increase the mineral content of the soil. In a study, conducted by a group of farmers, it had been observed that using olive vegetable water as a source of fertilizer has significantly increased the yield of crops. It has been observed that using olive vegetable water with other organic fertilizers, the yield increased by 35-40%. In the global olive vegetable water market, Europe and North America hold the major share in production and consumption of olive vegetable water owing to the increasing trend of organic food consumption among the population. In addition, more than 70% of olive oil mills are present in the European regions, due to which the availability of olive vegetable water among the farmers and growers is convenient. With the increasing demand for olive vegetable water among the food growers, it can be anticipated that the demand for olive vegetable oil will increase over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for Olive Vegetable as Biofertlizers

Olive vegetable water is the byproduct obtained during the processing of virgin olive oil by mechanical process and contains a high amount of organic matter, around 5-20% which is mainly used in spreading over the cultivated soil. The high organic content includes sugar, polyalcohol, tannins, polyphenols, pectin, lipids, and many other trace elements. The disposal of the olive oil byproduct mainly olive vegetable water is one of the major concern among the olive oil processors. Despite various existing laws, the disposal of olive vegetable water is done in an uncontrolled way. To reduce the environmental burden, olive vegetable water are gaining recognition as biofertilizers. On the other hand, the avoidance of chemical fertilizers in farming has significantly fueled the demand for organic fertilizers and olive vegetable water has shown the potential to be a good alternative as organic fertilizer. In addition, increasing health consciousness among the consumers has raised the demand for organic food ingredient which abreast the increasing demand for organic food products in the market. On the other hand, food and beverage manufacturers are funding farmers to go for organic farming, which also increases the demand for olive vegetable water. According to data published by Eurostat, the total share of organic area utilized in agriculture is 7.0% and expected to increase over the forecast period with high growth rate, making enough space for the growth of olive vegetable water in coming future.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=69428

Olive Vegetable Water: Market Opportunities

Olive vegetable water offers farmers an effective and ergonomic technique to supply nutrients for the plants, overhauling the issue of using solid manure, which takes soil a considerable time to absorb the nutrients. Such valuable factors are likely to boost the growth of the olive vegetable oil market. The application of the olive vegetable water market is also supported through the consensus of the scientific community. In agreement with the Italian government, a study proved that the production volume increased after the spread of olive vegetable water over the soil cultivated with grape and maize. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness among the farmers about the benefit of olive vegetable oil in organic farming will also contribute to the growth of olive vegetable water in coming years.

The olive vegetable water market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Olive vegetable water market.

[wp-rss-aggregator]