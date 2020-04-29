Passion Fruit Peel Market – Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019 – 2027

Market Outlook

Passion fruit is a native fruit of Southern Brazil, Northern Argentina and Paraguay. The passion fruit is developed by a vine species plant of passion flower, the scientific name for which is Passiflora edulis. The passion fruit is mainly cultivated in the sub-tropical and tropical areas due to its characteristic of being seedy and sweet at the same time. Passion fruit is a fleshy, juicy fruit, which is oval or round in shape and becomes dark purple or yellow in its maturity phase. Passion fruit is either juiced or eaten and sometimes added to other fruit juices to enhance the aroma. Passion fruit peel is a byproduct made out of passion fruit, an outer layer of the passion fruit which is gaining huge popularity in the market at a global level. Passion fruit peel is used in the making of passion fruit peel flour which is healthy to the body in terms of reducing cholesterol concentration and increase high-density lipoproteins in the blood. Passion fruit peel is also useful to make feed for cattle in order to enhance milk production and prevent bacterial infections in them. The passion fruit peel market is gaining significant attention worldwide. The existing producers in the passion fruit peel market are planning to expand the market in order to gain more and more awareness and customer base across the world. Is has been observed that there is a noteworthy demand for passion fruit peel in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Brazil, Australia and Germany, which is expected to bolster the growth of passion fruit peel market over the forecast period.

The Rise in the Applications of Passion Fruit Peel Is Driving the Demand in the Market

The key factor that is driving the passion fruit peel market is the rise in the applications and benefits of the passion fruit peel across the food and beverages industry. As a byproduct of the tropical food, passion fruit peel is a functional and valuable food in the market. Passion fruit peel is rich in antioxidants which are an essential substance in the human body. This is increasing the awareness about passion fruit peel which is helpful in gaining a large customer base across the globe. The use of passion fruit peel in increasing the levels of high-density lipoproteins in the blood, reducing overall cholesterol levels in the body, in decreasing the concentration of low-density lipoproteins, and so on is supporting the growth of the market. The rise in the use of passion fruit peel in flour making, in animal feed, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology have significantly risen which is driving the growth of the market at a rapid pace.

Global Passion Fruit Peel Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the passion fruit peel market are The Wee Tea Company Ltd., Fratelli Indelicato S.r.l., Backman-Marte Company, and Omega Ingredients Ltd among others. Apart from them, many other manufacturers are also inclining towards the manufacturing of passion fruit peel, owing to easy return on investment and higher profit margins.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The market participants have significant opportunities in the global passion fruit peel market. There are vast research and development being carried out on the use of passion fruit peel not only for curing obesity, asthma, diabetes, and HIV but also for improving milk production and prevention of bacteria in the cattle, creating a huge opportunity for the manufacturers operating in the passion fruit peel market. The market participants could seek opportunities in the market by creating awareness about the passion fruit peel with the help of various promotional media such as online and offline advertising, TV commercials, personal emails, direct marketing, and others. There is a significant rise in developing functional and value-added products across the world which renders the market participants a huge opportunity in the passion fruit peel market. In addition to this, consumers across the globe are demanding healthy alternatives in the food industry which gives existing and entering market players a huge opportunity in the global passion fruit peel market.

