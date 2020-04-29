Rail Turnout Market Outlook: Global Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2025
A rail turnout, or switch is a mechanical installation enabling railway trains to be guided from one track to another, such as at a railway junction or where a spur or siding branches off.
Urban rail transit construction is the main driver of the industry.
The global Rail Turnout market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Rail Turnout volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rail Turnout market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Rail Turnout in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Rail Turnout manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
L.B. Foster Company
Maanshan King Rail Parts
SUMIHATSU Co., Ltd
Harmer Steel Products Company
Amurrio Ferrocarril y Equipos
United Industrial
AGICO GROUP
NARSTCO
JEZ Sistemas
AandK Railroad Materials
Veera Techno Trec
MI-NE SEISAKUSHO Co.
JEKAY GROUP
Century Engineering
China Railway Construction Heavy Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Single Turnout
Equilateral Turnout
Three-way Turnout
Others
Segment by Application
Railway Lines
Tram Rails
Moving Equipments
