Silicon Oxide Coated Barrier Films Market: Advanced Technologies and Growth Opportunities in Global Industry

Silicon Oxide Coated Barrier Films- Market Overview

Increasing preference for products having longer shelf life and ready to consume products is fuelling the demand for better packaging solutions. Barrier films are used to prevent the inside contents of the products from changing taste, aroma, and quality. Different packaging films are being used in packaging of various products such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals etc. Silicon oxide coated barrier film is the film which has the coating of silicon oxide on the materials like polypropylene, polyethylene, cast propylene, nylon etc. Silicon oxide coated barrier films provides a protective barrier to the food products which needs to be prevented from gas and moisture in order to retain their freshness and quality. Silicon oxide coated barrier films have an additional feature of transparency.

Manufacturers use the silicon oxide coated barrier films for better and visible presentation of product packaging. The silicon oxide coated barrier film is one of the prominent barrier films among barrier films and have various properties such as abrasive resistant, contamination resistant, light in weight, clear & transparent and hygienic packaging. The silicon oxide coated barrier films provide the barrier properties which protect the food products from contamination and germs. The silicon oxide coated barrier films are also used in the pharmaceutical industries for the packaging of the medicines which needs to prevent from air and moisture. The Silicon oxide coated barrier films market is growing with increasing demand for the protective packaging.

Silicon Oxide Coated Barrier Films- Market Dynamics

The market for Silicon oxide coated barrier films is anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2017-2025. The silicon oxide coated barrier films market is mostly driven by the food & beverages industry. Food industries use the Silicon oxide Coated Barrier Films for the packaging of various food products such as meat & food, fresh produce, retort foods and others. The factor which is contributing towards the growth of silicon oxide coated barrier films market is the increase in dual-earning families which has increased the consumption of packaged and ready to consume products. This factor has increased the demand for convenient and efficient packaging solutions.

The silicon oxide coated barrier films have properties which protect the food products from contamination, air, and moisture. The Silicon oxide coated barrier films are also used in the pharmaceutical industries for the packaging of the medicine and medical devices which needs sterilized packaging. Chemical industries also use silicon oxide coated barrier films for packaging of the chemicals which need to be protected from oxygen and moisture.

The hindrance in the growth of Silicon oxide coated barrier films market is the high production cost than the alternative products and the multilayer films require a separate process for the separation of different layers.

Silicon Oxide Coated Barrier Films- Market Segmentation

The global Silicon oxide coated barrier films market is segmented on the basis of the application, on the basis of the substrate type, and on the basis of the end users.

On the basis of the application, Silicon oxide coated barrier films are used to making pouches, tray lidding and for metal coating.

On the basis of the substrate type, the Silicon oxide coating is done on various materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, nylon, cast polypropylene etc.

On the basis of the end users, Silicon oxide coated barrier films are used in various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical industries and others.

Silicon Oxide Coated Barrier Films Market– Regional Outlook

Globally, the Silicon oxide coated barrier films market may be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific and Europe both have the major market for the Silicon oxide coated barrier films followed by North America. Due to increase in the dual earning families which has increased the consumption of packaged products. Latin America and MEA are expected to have moderate growth over the forecast period.

Silicon Oxide Coated Barrier Films Market– Key Players

Some of the key players that operate in global Silicon oxide coated barrier films market are Amcor Ltd., Celplast Metalized Products, Ted Pella, Inc., Shijiazhuang Dadao Packaging Materials Co., Toray Plastics, Inc., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., and others.

