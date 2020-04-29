Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast Analysis

The India sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market features the presence of several players that are either indigenous, or are global players that have a subsidiary company in this market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report.

Technological advancements to strengthen their product offering is the key focus of top players in the India sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market. To attain this, investments in R&D and construction of modern manufacturing units are key focus of top players in the said market.

Key players operating in the India sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market include 3M, Antrix Hygiene Ltd., Medi-Vet Animal Health LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Raman & Weil Pvt. Ltd., Schulke India Pvt Ltd., Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd., ipca Laboratories Ltd, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., PSK Pharma Private Limited, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Sanosil Biotech Pvt. Ltd., UPS Hygiene Pvt Ltd., and Zep Superior Solutions.

According to the TMR report, India sterilizers and surgical, dental care, and equipment disinfectors market is likely to proliferate at a CAGR of 8.20% between 2014and 2020. At this pace, the market is likely to be worth INR 1,390.2 Cr by 2020-end.

Based on formulation, chlorhexidine gluconate-based formulations enjoy greater demand over other formulations. The trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

High Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infection boosts Growth

According to lead author of the study, “The increasing incidence of hospital acquired infection (HAIs) is fuelling the demand for sterilizing equipment and disinfectors in hospital environments in India. The number of hospital acquired infection and secondary infection post surgery are alarming in India. Hospital acquired infection and secondary infection are related to vast mortality in the country.

Public healthcare institutions mainly serve the vast population in India. Due to free consultation, free hospitalization, and mostly free medication public hospitals are recourse of the large Indian population living below poverty line. In spite of immense government initiatives to offer quality healthcare at public healthcare centers, the volume of patients served are much higher than the capacity of these centers.

Lack of adequate consultants, lack of proper testing equipment, lack of hygiene and cleanliness are some basic issues of public healthcare institutions that need to be addressed. This has necessitated use of right grade sterilizers and equipment disinfectors. Thus, the sterilizers and surgical and equipment disinfectors market in India in benefitted.

Availability of Vast Funds by Private Healthcare Institutions to Upgrade Services pushes Growth

Private healthcare institutions in India are witnessing an overhaul too. Availability of massive funds from private investors is leading to service and facility upgrade at every level. Private healthcare institutions, especially large hospital chains such as Apollo Group and Fortis Group serve affluent patients who are excessively picky about patient services.

Equipment sterilization and hygiene standards are some parameters these patients satisfy themselves with before taking medical care. This is boosting the demand for sterilizers and equipment disinfectors from hospitals in India.

On the flip side, negligence on part of service personnel and lack of knowledge of support staff in hospital environments poses challenges to the growth of India sterilizers and surgical, dental care, and equipment disinfectors market.

Nevertheless, rising government support in terms of awareness programs and dispensing funds is likely to aid the growth of India sterilizers and surgical, dental care, and equipment disinfectors market.

The review presented is based on the findings of a TMR report, “Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market (By Chemical Formulations, By Applications, By End-users & By Surgery Stages) – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020.”

