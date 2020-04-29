Textured Soy Protein Market Rapid Growth with Rising Application Scope by 2026 | Top Players- Cargill, Incorporated., DowDuPont, Wilmar International Ltd., Victoria Group

Latest Report added to database “Global Textured Soy Protein Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the textured soy protein market in the next 8 years. Textured soy protein (TSP) is also known as textured or texturized vegetable protein (TVP) but the generic name is total soy protein (TSP), because it contains a derivative of soybeans than vegetables. Soy meat or soya chunks are defatted soy flour product as well as a by-product of soybean oil. It is often used as an equivalent of meat. Textured soy proteins are frequently used as a meat replacement and also in some cases it’s used as a meat extender. It has a texture that is a kind of substitute to ground beef.

Hence, it’s an ideal meat substitute in spaghetti sauces, chili, tacos and even hamburgers. TVP can also be used as an additive in meat dishes to help a little meat go a long way. It’s commonly used in the cafeterias of institutions with inadequate financial resources, such as schools and prisons.

The textured soy protein market is expected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2025, from USD 1.74 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Major players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated., DowDuPont, Wilmar International Ltd., Victoria Group, Bremil Group, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH CO.,LTD, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd, sonicbiochem, DPS/Dutch Protein & Services, TAITRA, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Macmillan Holdings, LLC., Canadian Bio-Systems Inc. Harmony House Foods, Infocom Network Limited, HUNG YANG FOODS, UL LLC, among others.

Conducts Overall TEXTURED SOY PROTEIN Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic, Other Types),

By Source (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Flour),

By Application {Food(Meat Substitutes, Dairy alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery Products, Cereal & Snacks), Feed}

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Low-priced source of protein.

High nutritional value of soy.

Possible substitute for meat & dairy products.

Rising health-conscious population.

Strict regulations by government for genetically modified crops

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Textured Soy Protein market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Textured Soy Protein market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Textured Soy Protein Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Textured Soy Protein Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Textured Soy Protein Revenue by Countries

10 South America Textured Soy Protein Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Textured Soy Protein by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

