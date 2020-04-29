Two-wheeler Brake Pads Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Two-wheeler Brake Pads: Introduction

Brake pads are an integral component in two-wheelers that have disc brakes. Brake pads are highly susceptible to wear and tear due to friction; consequently, the demand for durable brakes pads is rising

Manufacturing of brake pads require a material that possess high co-efficient of friction. Significant expansion of the two-wheeler brake pads market is attributed to an increase in the demand for effective braking at high speeds.

Key Drivers of Global Two-wheeler Brake Pads Market

Rising demand for two-wheelers in several countries across Asia Pacific and Africa including India, China, those in ASEAN, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa, is likely to drive the demand for two-wheeler brake pads significantly

Several key players manufacturing two-wheeler and two-wheeler components, such as braking system and tires, are increasing investments in developing countries of Middle East and Africa

Demand for safety solutions in two-wheelers has been rising consistently the last few years. Demand for safety is for both, rider and pedestrians. The braking system regulates the speed of the vehicle in emergency situations and prevents accidents. The sudden appearance of an obstacle in front of the two-wheeler reduces the distance and reaction time available for the rider to apply the brakes. An efficient and effective braking system is useful in such a situation.

Organic Material Segment to Offer Significant Opportunities

Metal is a widely preferred material for brake pads; however, this trend is changing due to significant braking effect, which cannot be achieved by metal brake pads

Organic brake pads are highly flexible and provide more comfort, i.e., they possess smooth working during the brake application. Therefore, organic pads are widely incorporated in latest vehicles. However, the organic brake pads is expanding at a moderate pace, owing to issues associated with the wear of organic brake pads.

Regular Replacement of Brake Pads due to Friction to Hamper OEM Segment

Components of the braking system, including brake pads, are in constant contact with vehicles’ mechanical components. During heavy braking, brake fade occurs due to the heat generation in the braking surfaces and leading to frequent replacement of components of braking system. This is likely to hamper the OEM segment of the market.

China and India to Hold Significant Share of Global Two-wheeler Brake Pads Market

The automotive industry in China is expanding at a significant pace. Demand for two-wheelers for smaller commutation route is significantly high in the country. Availability of large consumer base, high preference as a mode of transportation, and affordability are key factors that are driving the two-wheeler market in the country at a rapid pace. Increase in number of two-wheelers is driving the demand for two-wheeler brake pads, as safety is of prime concern among consumers while purchasing two-wheelers.

Currently, India has the highest number of on-road two-wheelers in the world. Hence, the country likely to lead the two-wheeler brake pads market. It is estimated that around 37 million motorcycle or mopeds are currently running on the roads in India. High preference for two-wheelers owing to their low price is likely to boost the demand for two-wheelers in India.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global two-wheeler brake pads market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35% to 40% share of the global market. A few key players operating in the global two-wheeler brake pads market are:

AISIN SEIKI

Borg Warner

Brakes India

Brembo S.p.A.

Continental AG

EBC Brakes

Federal Mogul LLC.

FTE Automotive

Haldex Group

Hutchinson SA

Lyndall Racing Brakes LLC

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Nissin Kogya Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Scandinavian Brake Systems AS

Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

WABCO

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

