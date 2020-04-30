AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Outlook 2020: Business overview Industry insights Upcoming Trends Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020– – QY Research has recently published a research report titled, [AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Research Report] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The various contributors involved in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market include manufacturers: Amazon.com, Inc., Apple (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Harman (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Altec Lansing (U.S.), Avnera Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic (Japan), D&M Holdings, Inc (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Logitech International SA, Sonos Inc., Sony Corporation, SK Telecom

Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market: Segment Analysis

The AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Market Size Split by Type:

Single Room, Double-Room, Multi-Room

Market Size Split by Application:

Home, Commercial

Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents:

1 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Overview

1.1 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Overview

1.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Room

1.2.2 Double-Room

1.2.3 Multi-Room

1.3 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Price by Type

1.4 North America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Type

1.5 Europe AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Type

1.6 South America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Type

2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Amazon.com, Inc. AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Apple (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Apple (U.S.) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Google (U.S.)

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Google (U.S.) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Bose Corporation (U.S.)

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Bose Corporation (U.S.) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Harman (U.S.)

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Harman (U.S.) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 LG Electronics (South Korea)

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 LG Electronics (South Korea) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Altec Lansing (U.S.)

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Altec Lansing (U.S.) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Avnera Corporation (U.S.)

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Avnera Corporation (U.S.) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Panasonic (Japan)

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Panasonic (Japan) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 D&M Holdings, Inc (Japan)

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 D&M Holdings, Inc (Japan) AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Sharp Corporation (Japan)

3.12 Logitech International SA

3.13 Sonos Inc.

3.14 Sony Corporation

3.15 SK Telecom

4 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

5 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Application

5.1 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Segment by Application

5.1.1 Home

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Application

5.4 Europe AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Application

5.6 South America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker by Application

6 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Market Forecast

6.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Single Room Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Double-Room Growth Forecast

6.4 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Forecast in Home

6.4.3 Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Forecast in Commercial

7 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 AI (Artificial Intelligence) Speaker Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

Continued..

