AI Infrastructure Market Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast from 2019 To 2027

Technologies including deep neural networks and machine learning demands, advanced AI infrastructure, which efficiently manages workloads and storage capacity. For building an AI infrastructure, the organizations are supposed to consider different factors which can assist with all AI applications.Factors such as the massive amount of data generation in varied sectors, utilization of cloud machine learning platform, deployment of AI applications in automotive, tourism, retail, and other industries are driving the growth of AI infrastructure market. Nevertheless, emerging technologies such as the development of human-aware AI systems and installation of AI hardware among data centers is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the AI infrastructure market.

The “Global AI Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the AI infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, end user, and geography. The global AI infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

2. Dell Technologies Inc.

3. Google Inc.

4. Intel Corporation

5. IBM Corporation

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Micron Technology, Inc.

8. NVIDIA Corporation

9. Samsung

10. Xilinx Inc.

The global AI infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, and application. Based on component, the AI infrastructure market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of deployment model, the AI infrastructure market is segmented into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. Further, the AI infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of end user into government organizations, enterprises, and cloud service providers (CSP).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the AI infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the AI infrastructure in these regions.

