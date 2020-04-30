Automated Blood Tube Labeler – Specimen Transport Box Market Huge Growth by 4titude, B Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, Techno Medica, Kobayashi Create, Inpeco

The Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market is expected to reach USD 180.93 billion by 2025, from USD 105.30 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market are ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Heathrow Scientific, Alpha Laboratories, Therapak, Avantor, Scinomix, Computype, AutoLabe, KPI Healthcare Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., 4titude, B Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, Techno Medica, Kobayashi Create, Inpeco, Scinomix, Energium, Sonoko Product Company, Greiner Holding AG, Alifax Holdings Spa, Softbox Systems, Sarstedt AG & Co.K among others.

Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market, By Type (Plastic Tubes, Glass Tubes), By Box Type (Traditional Boxes, Smart Transportation Boxes), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

The automatic blood tube labeler & specimen transport boxes are used in the healthcare sectors to eliminate the manual errors and for safe transportation of specimens from hospitals to laboratories. The automatic blood tube labeler is widely used and provides errorless work in the pre-analytical phase of blood collection. The barcode labels are generated based on the data from laboratory information systems (LIS) through the automatic selection of the necessary primary tubes required for patient examination. The fully automated labelling system enables uniform processing, increases throughput, and eliminates human error with less time consumption. The specimen transportation box makes sure the safe transport of biological specimens mainly from the collection point to the testing laboratories. The boxes ensures the transport of biological or clinical samples needs to be kept clean and dry under testing environmental conditions. The increasing benefits of automated labeling over manual labeling have led to various technological developments in the tube labeler products. For instance, Scinomix offers Sci-Print VX2 and Sci-Print VXL the fully-automated tube labeling machine, which labels a variety of tubes including microtubes, cryovials, and vacutainers ranging in size from 0.5 mL to 50 mL. The growing numbers of accident cases are driving the growth and need of the market to be developed, fast and accurate. According to World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), more than 90% of all road fatalities occur in low and middle-income countries, which have less than half of the world’s vehicles.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing benefits of automated labeling over manual labeling

Reducing specimen labeling errors

Improvements in the productivity and efficiency of laboratories

High prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing number of accident cases

Combined systems limits the use of automated blood tube labeling devices and biological sample transportation boxes

Market Segmentation:

The global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market is segmented on the basis of type, box, form and end user.

The global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market is segmented on the basis of type into plastic and glass tubes.

The global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market is segmented on the basis of box type into traditional and smart transportation boxes.

The global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market is segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, diagnostic centers and blood banks.

Based on geography, the global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market

The global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

