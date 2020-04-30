Automated Cell Counters Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

Global Automated Cell Counters Market: An Overview

The global automated cell counters market is expected to register robust growth in the near future. The automated cell counter machine are expected to aid growth of medical labs with efficient, and accurate testing measures. Automated cell counters are widely used in lab testing for counting cells. This testing mechanisms is based on the widespread adopted medical principles and promises to take the well-established practice in the industry, a step further. The rising spread of various chronic illnesses, the growing emphasis on preventive care in the healthcare sector, and promise of wider profit margins are expected to drive growth of the automated cell counters market in the near future.

Global Automated Cell Counters Market: Notable Developments

FDA believes the flow cytometer’s industry has reached a stage where the technology is well-understood and established. the FDA is contemplating a plan to remove the 501K requirements to remove additional oversight to help the sector bring in promising products in the market at the earliest. This is a major boost for the automated cell counters market. This is likely to lead to a clear-pathway for launching products in the market and clear path for growth towards robust new opportunities.

The Japanese patent office has granted approval to CellDrop, an automated cell counter mechanism which is an image-based cell counting machine. The machine reduces reliance on slides, saves associated costs, and reduces plastic waste in the process. Its wipe clean technology, and rapid and accurate cell measurement technique has also granted the machine FDA approval earlier. The automated cell counter system can provide a cell count within 3 seconds and then enables users to share it using connected technologies over email and through other channels.

Global Automated Cell Counters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Various chronic illnesses including cancers, HIVs, and lifestyle illnesses like diabetes are on the rise. Additionally, technologies like Big Data are helping researchers identify patterns between new diseases and genetic factors. This is expected to deliver promising results for future researchers as the ability to predict diseases can considerable reduce costs for patients, and result in far more effective care in the near future. However, the healthcare sector also faces severe shortage of skilled labor. Apart from nurses, which are in highest demand in the US, the healthcare sector also faces shortage of skilled doctors which is likely to drive growth of accurate mechanisms to detect growth of important cell bacteria. Moreover, rise of sexual health illnesses like Syphillis, Gnnorhea, and HIV are on the rise. In 2018, STDs registered a record growth and in 2017, over 37 million people worldwide were detected with HIV. These diseases pose a major concern for healthcare professionals as factors such as accurate count of lymphocytes can be the difference between life and death for patients. Thanks to the widespread adoption of automated cell counters, the detection of CD4 and CD8 has become a lot easier.

Global Automated Cell Counters Market: Geographical Analysis

The global automated cell counters market is expected to witness highest growth in North America region. The rising investment in innovation, the FDA approval for less stringent pathway for innovation, and growing demand from laboratories are expected to drive robust growth for the market. Additionally, the automated cell counters market is also expected to register significant growth in Asia Pacific. The rising access to healthcare, advent of portable machines bringing in new patients, and growing demand for healthcare services are expected to drive significant growth for the automated cell counters market.

