Bio Polyamide Market Size, Share | Global Industry Analysis Report, 2024

According to the latest report, the global bio-polyamide market reached a value of US$ 134.5 Million in 2018. The market size is projected to reach US$ 266.9 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2024. Bio-polyamide refers to a versatile bioplastic that is synthesized using renewable or bio-based raw materials like natural fats and oils. These polyamides exhibit high mechanical strength and thermal performance. They also are lightweight, inexpensive, environment-friendly and recyclable. Excellent mechanical and thermal performance, low moisture absorption and strong chemical resistance are some of the other key characteristics of bio-polyamides. As a result, they are widely utilized across diverse industries including marine, textile, automotive and electronics in applications like powder coatings, sporting goods, automotive fuel lines, electrical cable jacketing, and flexible oil and gas pipes.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bio-polyamide-market

Bio-Polyamide Market Trends:

As bio-polyamides are widely employed in the automotive industry, the escalating sales of automobiles, especially across the developing economies, has bolstered the growth of the market in these regions. Additionally, automobile companies are now focusing on the development of lightweight vehicles on account of stringent governmental regulations. They also have low-friction property which has led to their utilization in the production of gears, bushings and plastic bearings.

Furthermore, owing to their non-abrasive nature, they are employed for manufacturing consumer goods such as toys and electronic products. Apart from this, an increasing trend of using natural and bio-based products is contributing to the sales of these polyamides.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bio-Polyamide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 PA-6

6.2 PA-66

6.3 Others

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Industrial Plastics

7.2 Fibers

8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Automotive

8.2 Textiles and Sports

8.3 Industrial Goods

8.4 Films and Coatings

8.5 Electrical and Electronics

8.6 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America

10 Bio-Polyamide Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Arkema

11.3.2 Asahi Kasei

11.3.3 BASF

11.3.4 DSM

11.3.5 Evonik Industries

11.3.6 Domo Chemicals

11.3.7 Lanxess

11.3.8 SABIC

11.3.9 Solvay

11.3.10 Simona

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bio-polyamide-market/requestsample

Contact US: IMARC Group

309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

[wp-rss-aggregator]