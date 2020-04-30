Body Protection Equipment Market 2019 Key Country Analysis – Cintas Corporation, DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, KCWW, ANSELL LTD

Global Body Protection Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 46.96 billion to an estimated value of USD 76.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness regarding the safety of workers from the various end-use industries.

The Body Protection Equipment market research report grandstands inventive tool for assessing the total situation of the Body Protection Equipment market with its strategic basic leadership, opportunities and supporting vital. Besides this, the report investigates the focused examination as well as changing patterns which turns out to be most pivotal so as to screen the exhibition and settle on significant choice for the advancement and development of Body Protection Equipment market. The report highlights every risk factors and opportunities which will hinder or boost the Body Protection Equipment market growth.

Key Market Competitors: Global Body Protection Equipment Market

3M; Lakeland Inc.; Cintas Corporation; DuPont; Honeywell International Inc.; Alpha Pro Tech; KCWW; ANSELL LTD.; MSA; Radians, Inc. Radians PPE.; Avon Rubber; Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd.; uvex group; BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH; Lindström Group; Mallcom (India) Limited; Cigweld; Gateway Safety, Inc.; DELTA PLUS; Wells Lamont Industrial, LLC; JALLATTE and RAHMAN GROUP.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, TOOLS Finland Oy announced that, they had agreed to acquire Lindström Group’s personal protective equipment business division for the Finland region. This acquisition improves TOOLS’ position in the region in providing specialized protective equipment and clothing

In May 2018, Radians, Inc. Radians PPE. announced that, they had acquired Neese Industries, Inc. This acquisition will significantly improve the production capabilities and also improve the market share of the combined organization

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of strict regulations and compliances posed by the authorities of different regions regarding the safety and efficacy of workers; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing construction activities and developments from the developing regions of the world requiring protection equipment; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

High costs associated with the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Complicated issues associated with the manufacturing method and entire process; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Body Protection Equipment Market

Global body protection equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of body protection equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Segmentation: Global Body Protection Equipment Market

By Product Type

Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets, Aprons, Others



By Application

Head, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection Protective Clothing Heat & Flame Protection, Chemical Protection, Clean Room Apparel, Mechanical Protection, General Protection, Others Respiratory Protection Air-Purifying Respirators, Supplied Air Respirators Protective Footwear Leather, Rubber, PVC (Poly-Vinyl Chloride), Polyurethane, Others Fall Protection Hand Protection Disposable Gloves Type General Purpose, Sterile Gloves, Surgical, Chemical Protection, Others Material Natural Rubber, Neoprene, Vinyl Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Others Durable Gloves Mechanical Gloves Chemical Handling Thermal/Flame Retardant Others Others



By End-Use Industries

Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Transportation, Mining, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



