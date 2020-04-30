Citronella Oil Market Key Drive And Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2016 – 2024

The global citronella oil market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from perfume and cosmetic industries. Citronella oil offers wide remedies some of which are anxiety and stress control, ability to eject bugs and leeches from body etc. Citronella oil prevents the spread of internal and external infections. These are some of the factors which is boosting the global citronella oil consumption. Furthermore, citronella oil has some unique properties such as distinctive olfactory and steady technical properties. These properties are highly essential for industries such as perfume to incorporate appropriate blending and compounding essences which in turn actually drives the global citronella oil market.

Citronella oil is an oil derived majorly from citronella grass, also called as Cymbopogon nardus. The cultivation of the grass requires rich moisture content and sunshine. The oil can also be derived from different cymbopogon species. The citronella oil is considered as one of the industrially important essential oil. This is owing to the key advantages of citronella oil such as flavour additive, fragrances in cosmetic and perfume industries. The citronella oil contains more than 80 components some of which are at high concentration in oil and functions as repellent property of oil. Some of the important components such as geranial, limonene and citronellal are considered to have desirable repellent characteristics. In trade terms, citronella oil are classified as ceylon citronella oil and java citronella oil where they differ in terms of proportion of citronellal and geranial. Perfume industry is important for citronella oil market since it has majority of the revenue share. Other than perfumes citronella oil is also used in detergents, industrial polishes, soaps, cleaning compounds and other industrial products.

However, the substitute for citronella oil such as synthetic isolates from eucalyptus citriodora and turpentine oil might restrain the global citronella oil market

Some of the key players identified in the global citronella oil market includes:

Van Aroma

Reho Natural Ingredients

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

KIC Chemicals, Inc.

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd.

Fujian Gaoke Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.

AOS Products Private Ltd

The global citronella oil market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global citronella oil market owing to the high production of essential oils for fragrance and flavour industry and also shares major contribution in essential oils export.

