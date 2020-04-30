Compressor Wheel Market Overview and Scope 2027

Global Compressor Wheel Market: Introduction

A compressor wheel is a crucial component of a turbocharger and is used to boost the intake of air pressure of an internal combustion engine.

Traditionally, compressor wheels are produced from aluminum because of its low density. Aluminum weighs only approximately one third as much as steel. The process to cast compressor wheels is simple and inexpensive with aluminum. In the post-production process, proper heat and solution treatment are required to create a stronger wheel.

In more recent times, a high proportion of turbochargers are spinning faster than ever before, with high pressure. Thus, if the compressor wheel has been produced from weak cast materials, then due to high spinning speed, the blades of the compressor wheel will begin to bend backwards. Hence, alternative materials and manufacturing processes are required to handle this pressure.

In the past few years, with changing operating conditions and customer demand, the compressor wheel design has improved significantly. New designs of the compressor wheel include flatback, superback, deep superback, and deep superback – extended tip.

The global compressor wheel market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for turbochargers across the globe.

Global Compressor Wheel Market: Dynamics

Increase in Demand for Highly Functional Turbocharger

Expansion of liquid natural gas (LNG) trade, increasing number of water and wastewater treatment plants and growth of oil and gas refinery sector has augmented the demand for turbo compressor. Newly designed, advanced turbochargers are spinning at a very high speed than ever before. This has led to the prominent development in compressor wheel design to meet the changing conditions of turbocharger. Thus, with increase in demand for highly functional turbocharger is expected to drive the demand for compressor wheel in the upcoming years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Compressor Wheel Market

North America dominated the global compressor wheel market in 2018, accounting for significant share. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to technology advancement and presence of well-established manufacturers in the region which indirectly boosts the demand for compressor wheels in the country.

The compressor wheel market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to the expanding automobile market in India and China which has led to rising demand for compressor wheels. This is anticipated to propel the compressor wheel market across the region.

