Data Loss Prevention Market may see a growth rate of 23.59%

Definition: In today’s digital economy there has been an increase in information collected and data is turning into more valuable and vulnerable resources. Where on the other side data breach gains attention for the company as it contains sensitive data stored on the enterprise database on local machine and cloud servers. Nowadays, breaching a company’s data has become simple and easily accessible. Here data loss prevention helps to restrict the network. Data Loss Prevention is a process of ensuring that the end user does not send sensitive data outside the corporate network. This helps to set a security control which helps the organisation to protect their data.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Cisco Systems (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Clearswift (United Kingdom), Netskope (United States), Digital Guardian (United States), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Forcepoint (United States), Zscaler (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States) and GTB Technologies, Inc. (United States).

Application (Encryption, Centralized Management, Policy, Standards & Procedures, Web & Email Protection, Cloud Storage, Incident Response & Workflow Management), Services (Consulting, Education & Training, Managed Security Services (MSS), Risk & Threat Assessment, System Integration & Installation), Organization Size (Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Enterprise), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud DLP), Solution Type (Network DLP, Data Center DLP, Endpoint DLP), Verticals (Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence, Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecomm and IT, Healthcare, Retail & Logistics, Manufacturing, Others)

Market Drivers

Increasing Cases of Organizational Data Losses across the World

Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

Market Trend

Need for Lower Operational Expenditure (OPEX)

Restraints

Concern Related To the Performance of Data Loss Prevention Solutions

Lack of Awareness about DLP Solutions

Opportunities

Enhanced Solutions for Small Businesses and Large Enterprises

Disappointment in Current Defence Mechanism

Challenges

Deployment-Related Challenges

The regional analysis of Global Data Loss Prevention Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

