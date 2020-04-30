Disposable Gloves Market Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2024: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Disposable Gloves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global disposable gloves market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2019-2024. Disposable gloves are single-use gloves that offer hand protection against cross-contamination. They need to meet several industry-specific requirements, including barrier protection, thickness, elasticity, finish, tensile strength and puncture resistance. The manufacturers opt for suitable surface treatment techniques, like surface chlorination and coating or finishing, which affect the grip level of the glove. While purchasing these gloves, consumers consider various factors, such as cost, comfort and fit; glove material and properties; and tasks to be performed. Some of the tasks that require the use of disposable gloves include general-purpose work, like food, automobile and retail handling; exam-grade work including law enforcement and tattoo parlors; and high-risk situations related to patient care activities, chemicals, disinfectants and instrument handling.

Global Disposable Gloves Market Trends:

Over the past few years, single-use gloves have gained immense traction, owing to their lower cost as compared to reusable gloves. Besides, increasing consciousness regarding infection and hygiene, aging population, and rising healthcare spending in the developing economies, like China, is driving the demand for disposable gloves in medical care. Other than this, in the industrial sector, the increasing awareness about the health of workers, escalating number of workplace accidents, and the need for safety against hazardous equipment and chemical handling have provided a boost to the overall requirement for high-quality disposable gloves. However, various microbiological, chemical and physical hazards have been found in disposable glove supply chains as they are not tested for pathogen contamination, chemical composition and raw material toxicity, and cleanliness at the microbial and bioburden levels. Therefore, in recent years, manufacturers have started conducting a selection of tests and certifications to safeguard consumers from product contamination.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material Type:

1. Natural Rubber

2. Nitrile

3. Vinyl

4. Neoprene

5. Polyethylene

6. Others

Based on the material type, the market has been segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, polyethylene and others.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Powdered Gloves

2. Powder Free Gloves

The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the product type, which consists of powdered and powder free gloves.

Market Breakup by End Use:

1. Surgical

2. Medical Examination

3. Non-Medical

The report has analyzed the market according to the end use, which includes surgical, medical examination, and non-medical.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Direct Sales

2. Medical Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been categorized as direct sales, medical stores, online stores and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Ansell Ltd., 3M Co., Top Glove Corporation Bhd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Microflex Corporation, and YTY Industry Holdings Sdn Bhd.

