Door Hinges Market – Research Forecast, Revenue Opportunities And Sales Volume

Door Hinges – Introduction

Door hinges are used to hang the door on the walls. The hinges bind the door to the wall and protect the house from external factors and also help to operate the door. The hinges are usually made from stainless steel, brass, copper, bronze, cast iron, etc.

Modern ways of distribution and expanding footprint of manufacturers through e-commerce is supporting the growth of the door hinges market globally. Additionally, social media and blogs are helping manufacturers to stay updated with latest trends and demands of consumers.

Economic conditions of developing countries are improving due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for door hinges during the forecast period.

Increasing Urbanization and Awareness to Drive the Global Door Hinges Market

Door hinges are used to bind the door and is used in residential and commercial applications. Increasing urbanization and migration of people from rural to urban areas has increased the demand for residential houses in urban areas. Growth of commercial spaces has also increased due to increasing trend of startups, which directly increases the demand for the product. Asia Pacific is one of the major markets for door hinges due to increase in number of residential and commercial buildings in the region. The hinges are affordable and are used extensively.

North America to Hold Leading Share of the Global Door Hinges Market

Geographically, the global door hinges market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the door hinges market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the door hinges market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America door hinges market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the market share due to growing consumer preference for new and innovative door hinges which has increased their global sales.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for more houses in urban areas on account of rapid urbanization and rising security concerns among consumers in the region.

