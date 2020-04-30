E-Cigarette Market Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2024

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global e-cigarette market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2018. E-cigarettes, also known as vape pens and e-vaping devices, are battery-operated electronic devices that simulate the experience of smoking cigarettes. They deliver dosages of vaporized nicotine or flavored solutions for being inhaled by the user. Most of these cigarettes consist of a heating element (atomizer); a mouthpiece that is used for inhaling; and a reservoir which helps in holding the liquid solution. As e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco that generates tar and carbon monoxide, they are considered relatively safer than conventional cigarettes. In recent years, they have gained immense traction, especially among young adults and adolescents, owing to the aggressive promotions by manufacturers worldwide.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-cigarette-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing awareness among individuals about the harmful effects of conventional cigarettes and their growing willingness to quit smoking tobacco products are catalyzing the demand for e-cigarettes around the world. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing new-generation products that offer different strengths of nicotine and enable users to refill the cartridge. Some of the leading cigarette manufacturers are also entering into partnerships with small and domestic vendors to expand their consumer base. For instance, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) acquired the UK-based e-cigarette brand E-Lites to launch new products and commercialize its vaporizers across the globe. Further, the availability of different flavored e-cigarette variants including mint, menthol, chocolate, bubble gum and fusions of other fruits and flavorings are attracting a large number of consumers. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 24.2 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2024.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-cigarette-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup Product:

1. Modular E-Cigarette

2. Rechargeable E-Cigarette

3. Next-Generation E-Cigarette

4. Disposable E-Cigarette

Based on the product type, the report finds that modular e-cigarettes represent the most popular type. Other major segments include rechargeable, next-generation and disposable e-cigarettes.

Market Breakup by Flavor:

1. Tobacco

2. Botanical

3. Fruit

4. Sweet

5. Beverage

5. Others

On the basis of the flavor, the market has been classified into tobacco, botanical, fruit, sweet, beverage and others.

Market Breakup by Battery Mode:

1. Automatic E-Cigarette

2. Manual E-Cigarette

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the battery mode into automatic and manual e-cigarettes. Currently, automatic e-cigarettes account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Specialist E-Cig Shops

2. Online

3. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

4. Tobacconist

5. Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into specialist e-cig shops, online, supermarkets and hypermarkets, tobacconists, and others. At present, specialist e-cig shops exhibit dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is the biggest market, holding the majority of the global share.

Competitive Landscape:

1. Market Structure

2. Key Players

3. Profiles of Key Players

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco PLC, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Imperial Tobacco Group, International Vapor Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., Reynolds American Inc., Vmr Flavours Llc., MCIG Inc., ITC Limited and J Well France.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145, UK: +44-702-409-7331

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

[wp-rss-aggregator]