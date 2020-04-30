Environment-friendly Strategies to Tackle Competition in Tissue Paper Market

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the tissue paper market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period 2019-2027 , increased health consciousness and awareness about disease spreading are projected to drive market growth.

for the historical period of and forecast period , increased health consciousness and awareness about disease spreading are projected to drive market growth. Globally, revenue generated by the tissue paper market has been estimated to be ~US$ ~43.1 Bn in 2019, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Bath and Toilet Tissue Paper Most Used

Analysis of the tissue paper market is conducted by considering various factors such as ply, tissue grade, material source, application, and, end use. It has been witnessed that, the bath and toilet tissue paper sub-segment contributes a prominent market share. Following this, the facial tissues and kitchen towels segment results into significant growth in the global market.

In China and other countries, the demand for facial tissues is high, whereas, in North America and Europe, there is huge demand for kitchen towels. The takeaway food trend and gift wrapping are attributing to the versatile applications of tissue paper.

Technological Advancements to Increase Production & Enhance Quality of Tissue Paper

Competition in the global tissue paper market is increasing consistently. Hence, manufacturers are focussing on the implementation of advanced technology to enhance the quality of tissue paper.

For More Detailed Analysis, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=72882

The North America tissue paper market has a new boom of TAD machines, along with the use of ATMOS and NTT machines. These machines helps in achieving softer, smoother, and better absorption quality of the paper. In Europe, new NTT machines are streaming in the market. It has been witnessed that, the share of advanced machines in North America is ~ 30% , and ~ 5% in Europe.

, and ~ in Europe. In 2017-18 , many European companies planned to increase their production capacities by launching new production lines or introducing new manufacturing units. For instance, In 2019 , a subsidiary of Sofidel named Delipapier S.A.S, planned to enhance its tissue paper production capacity to ~ 60,000 tonnes per annum at the Ingrandes site in France. The Metsa Group achieved 10,000 tonnes per annum of production capacity at the Metsa Tissue GmbH, Raubach site. In Egypt, Hayat Holding Group introduced a new production line, which increased its capacity by 65,000 tonnes per annum.

, many European companies planned to increase their production capacities by launching new production lines or introducing new manufacturing units. For instance,

[wp-rss-aggregator]