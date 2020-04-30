Facial Recognition Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth till 2027 – 3M, AmpleTrails, Animetrics, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Gemalto, IBM, NEC, Nuance Communications, Recognition Technologies

Facial Recognition Industry report presents the Competitive Scenario of the Major Players based on the Sales Revenue, Demands, Company Profile, Future Scope, Upcoming Growth Opportunities which will help the Emerging Market in making business conclusion of Facial Recognition Market.

Facial recognition is a process of identification of human face using technology, and face recognition map is a special feature which stores the data mathematically as a face print. The facial recognition systems are used in high-quality devices such as smartphones and cameras as an option for authentication and identification.

The facial recognition market is harnessed by the factors such as increasing usage of facial recognition in law enforcement application, and increasing integration of facial recognition technologies in smartphones. However, the lack of accuracy and high cost of solutions are the primary factor that might hinder the growth of facial recognition market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

3M

AmpleTrails

ANIMETRICS INC.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Daon

Gemalto NV

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Recognition Technologies, Inc.

The global facial recognition market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, and application. Based technology, the market is segmented as 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition, and facial analytics. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as software, hardware, and services. On the basis of application the market is divided into identity management, law enforcement, border security, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Facial Recognition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Facial Recognition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Facial Recognition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Facial Recognition market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Facial Recognition Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Facial Recognition Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Facial Recognition Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Facial Recognition Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

