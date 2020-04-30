Freeze and Thaw Systems Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Freeze and Thaw Systems Market – Overview

The global freeze and thaw systems market is currently in its nascent stage. However, it has a huge potential to be one of the key healthcare product markets. The market is on course to achieve a stellar growth over the course of the given forecast period. With the growing needs of the biopharmaceutical companies, the freeze and thaw systems market is expected to show promising growth. These freeze and thaw systems products are becoming more essential for the process such as cryopreservation and also in cell therapies.

Freeze and Thaw Systems Market – Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global freeze and thaw systems market are given below:

Recently, Sartorius Sedim Biotech, a leading manufacturer in the global freeze and thaw systems market announced the launch of a new disposable freeze and thaw system. The company claims that the product has the ability to replace the conventional container based freeze and thaw systems. The new disposable system has all the necessary equipment needed for freezing and thawing and has a storage capacity of around 100L.

In January 2019, Farrar Scientific announced that the company has entered into an agreement with Lowenco for a long-term partnership. The partnership is expected to benefit both the companies in terms of enhancing their geographical reach and product portfolio.

Freeze and Thaw Systems Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are helping to drive the overall growth of the global freeze and thaw systems market. One of the biggest driving factors for the market growth is the constant evolution and betterment of the cryopreservation technique over the years. It has laid the foundation for the formation of these freeze and thaw systems. More and more biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies have adopted the approach of using these systems for the storage of their medicines and drugs and thus have helped in driving the growth of the market.

There are several advantages of using these freeze and thaw systems. These systems are easy to use, easily transportable, and have larger storage capacity. Moreover, with the technological advancement, the freezing time of these systems has been reduced drastically due to the heath exchange plans. Such an arrangement offers efficient and effective heat transfer as well as it helps in protecting the system bags. One can also keep a close eye on the progress of the freezing process in these systems. Such advantages have made these systems quite popular among the end-users and thus, helped in driving the growth of the global market.

Freeze and Thaw Systems Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, there are five major regions that divide the global freeze and thaw systems market. These regions are North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Of these, currently the global freeze and thaw systems market is dominated by the North America region followed by Europe. It is expected that these two regions will continue to contribute significantly both in terms of value and volume over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The growth of the North America market for freeze and thaw systems is due to the presence of large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These companies are responsible for creating a solid demand for proper protein drugs and sample storage systems. In addition to this, rapidly developing domestic infrastructure coupled with the growing need for more improved and enhanced medications, therapies, and therapeutics is thus driving the demand for freeze and thaw systems market in the North America region.

