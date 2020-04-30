Fresh Meat Packaging Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2019 – 2027

Plastic packaging is undergoing many innovations in the fresh meat packaging landscape. Plastic packaging serves as the most resource-efficient solution for stakeholders in helping companies prevent food waste and product waste during transportation.

With the advent of achieving the benchmark of becoming a circular economy, stakeholders are producing plastic packaging made of single layer to ensure the ease of recycling. There has been an increase in the number of packer fillers and mono PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) trays in the fresh meat packaging market.

Stakeholders are also manufacturing packaging solutions with the technology of nano-silver particles (AgNPs) that serve as smart packaging solutions and prevent meat spoilage. Other research & development efforts are turning towards PLA (Polylactic Acid) composite films that are weighted with silver-copper nanoparticles and cinnamon essential oil into the polymer matrix with the help of the compression molding technique that prevents the pathogenic and bacteria spoilage of poultry products.

Sustainable Packaging Serves as Efficient Alternative to Conventional Plastic Packaging

The health kick in consumers has created an undesirable perception for plastic fresh meat packaging. This notion has given rise to sustainable packaging solutions in the fresh meat packaging landscape.

Similarly, stakeholders are developing user-friendly software that facilitate design packaging for a range of meat products. This software is collaborated with modified atmosphere packaging, which helps strike the right balance of gas composition by taking into consideration the permeation of gases through the packaging film, and serves as a sustainable packaging solution.

The fresh meat packaging market is highly fragmented, which is creating opportunities of business for new market players to enter into the landscape. In the sustainable packaging landscape, stakeholders are making use of recycled PET plastic for fresh meat packaging. For instance, in July 2019, Winpak – a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of packaging materials, announced the launch of flexible packaging for meatballs that helps save on an average of 30 tons of plastic per annum.

