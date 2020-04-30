Gene Therapy Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

For More Info, Get Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-gene-therapy-market

Global gene therapy market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 36.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Gene Therapy. The Key Players Observed In The Study Are– Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., ALLERGAN, Krystal Biotech, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Novartis AG, MeiraGTx Limited, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Lonza, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Solid Biosciences Inc., Audentes Therapeutics among others.

About this Market: Gene therapy is a technique of insertion of genes into cells and tissues for treatment of any disease. In this technique the defective gene is replaced with a functional gene. It is the strategy of manipulation of expression of specific genes responsible for the disease. This therapy is a promising treatment option for a number of diseases. The application of gene therapy is wide and it is mostly used for treatment of cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, AIDS among others.

Segmentation: Global Gene Therapy Market–

By Type

Somatic Gene Therapy

Germline Gene Therapy

Others

By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Suicide

Others

By Viral Vector

Retroviruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenoviruses

Others

By Non-Viral Vector

Naked/Plasmid Vectors

Electroporation

Others

By Application

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Infectious Disease

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AveXis, Inc., a subsidiary of Novartis AG announced establishment of a gene therapy access program for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) which is used for treatment of pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with bi-allelic mutations. AveXis, Inc. is dealing with payers on agreements to create novel pay-over-time options is planning to provide high support to the patients needing zolgensma for SMA

In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio for taking up the market of viral vector manufacturing services for gene therapy. This acquisition proves that the growing market catches up with the demand for life-changing therapeutics in order to meet the unmet medical needs. This acquisition contributes in the fast-evolving gene therapy market

Table of Content: Global Gene Therapy Markets

Introduction Market Segmentations Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Gene Therapy Market, By Technology Global Gene Therapy Market, By Process Global Gene Therapy Market, BY Material Global Gene Therapy Market, Material Type Global Gene Therapy Market, BY Products Global Gene Therapy Market, BY End-Users Global Gene Therapy Market, COMPANY LANDSCAPE Company Profiles

