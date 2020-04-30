Gram Staining System Market Research Demand and Competitive Analysis by 2024

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Gram Staining System’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), BD Biosciences (United States), BioMÃ©rieux SA (France), Millipore Sigma (United States), ELITechGroup (France), Hardy Diagnostics (United States), Lorne Laboratories Limited (United , Kingdom), Axon Lab AG (Switzerland), BioWORLD (India), BaSO Biotech (Taiwan).

Gram staining is also known as Gram’s method. Gram stain makes it possible to distinguish between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria based on differential staining with a combination of crystal violet-iodine and a safranine countertone. Gram staining separates bacteria from their cell walls by the chemical and physical properties. Grampositive cells in the cell wall have a thick layer of peptidoglycan that preserves the crystal violet main stain. Gram-negative cells have a thinner layer of peptidoglycan, which makes washing out the crystal violet.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Gram Staining System Regents, Automated Gram Staining System, Accessories), Application (Contract Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Technology Advancement regarding Gram Staining

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Usage of Gram Staining in Various Application

Growing Implementation of Automated System in the Laboratory Procedures

Restraints: Stringent Government Regulation

Opportunities: Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, among others

Challenges: Lack of Awareness related to Gram Staining

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

