Hemoglobinopathies Market Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Global Hemoglobinopathies Market: An Overview

Hemoglobinopathies are a group of blood disorders and diseases that impact the red blood cells. These can be genetic disease which result in abnormal structure of one of the globinc chains of the haemoglobin molecule. These are inherited as single-gene diseases which lead to illnesses like sickle-cell disease. It is estimated that 7% of world’s population, which stands around 420 million. The largest influx of hemoglobinopathies lies in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Mediterranean basin. The most common forms of hemoglobinopathies diseases found in Europe, and the US include anemia, and congenital dyserythropoietic anemia. Various hemoglobinopathies also contribute to poor development of foetuses and unwanted mutations. The rising awareness of hemoglobinopathies is expected to drive robust growth for the market in the near future.

Hemoglobinopathies Market: Notable Developments

In 2018, the government of India announced a new policy targeting patients of hemoglobinopathies. India is home to the largest patients of thalassemia and sickle cell diseases. Currently, there are over 150,000 patients with thalassemia major in India. Additionally, nearly 42 million carriers of b- thalassemia trait. The government has promised to enact a two-step solution to provide affordable and quality care to all patients. The new policy will be a major boost for players in the hemoglobionpapathies market as it promises to undertake major screenings to identiy patients and carriers. It also promises prenatal diagnosis to a vast array of patients in the near future. The growing dependency on screening and diagnosis and rising awareness can become major drivers of growth in the region.

Legalization of stem cells in Costa Rica also promises major opportunities for players in the hemoglobinopathies market. The stem cell policy cleared in 2016 and it promises a major boon for various illnesses like lymphoid leukemia or acute myeloid or, myeloid leukemia or chronic lymphocytic, non-Hodgkin lymphoma or Hodgkin lymphoma. The growth of hemoglobinopathies market is expected to witness major growth, thanks to rise of supporting advancements like stem cell research and developments.

Hemoglobinopathies Market: Drivers and Restraints

The hemoglobinopathies market is expected to witness major growth as rising awareness of diseases like anemia, growing insight into genetic disorders due to technologies like Big Data and AI, and rising support through diagnostics are expected to remain key drivers. The market is also expected to witness major boon as growing initiatives around the world like the one in India and Costa Rica promise better patient care in emerging countries. Growing emphasis on quality in healthcare and rising opportunities due to technological advancements are expected to remain major drivers for growth in the near future.

Hemoglobinopathies Market: Geographical Analysis

The hemoglobinopathies market is expected to register lucrative growth in North America region. The rising incidences of anemia in North America, increased public awareness, and expanding favourable reimbursement scenario are major opportunities for growth for the hemoglobionopathies market. Additionally, the market is also expected to witness robust growth in Asia Pacific, due to high incidences, and growing favourable health drafts. The hemoglobiopathies market is also expected to witness robust growth in Middle East & Africa. High number of cases, and rising disposable incomes, and growing support of charities like the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation are expected to drive significant growth for the hemoglobinopatheis market.

