Horizontal Vacuum Cleaners Market To 2027 Growth Opportunities and Forecast

Horizontal Vacuum Cleaners: Introduction

Horizontal vacuum cleaners are a horizontal and portable version of the traditional vacuum cleaner.

Most handheld vacuum cleaners are less than half the size of their larger counterparts.

Key Drivers of the Global Horizontal Vacuum Cleaners Market

Growing consumer awareness about the benefits of clean and healthy living in both urban and rural areas is boosting the market growth.

Increasing demand for automated and easy cleaning solutions in developed countries such as the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany is expected to generate demand for small sized horizontal vacuum cleaners .

. The existing handheld vacuum cleaner models are lightweight. This feature makes it easily portable around the floor of houses and companies.

Growth Opportunity Due to its Easy to Maintain Feature

Horizontal vacuum cleaners are very easy to maintain. Consumers can do away with purchasing stockpile bags or extra equipment due to different models in the market. People can easily dump the content in the trash and the product is ready for the next cleaning. Furthermore, filters are easy to replace, which is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74746

High Energy Consumption by Horizontal Vacuum Cleaners

Horizontal vacuum cleaners consume higher energy which is likely to be a market restraint in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Horizontal Vacuum Cleaners Market

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing horizontal vacuum cleaners market as a result of extensive adoption of the product among urban consumers as an automated cleaning solution. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness about health and hygiene coupled with rise in popularity of household vacuum cleaners is expected to fuel the market growth.

Governments of different countries including China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan are taking initiatives toward promoting cleanliness which further boosts the demand for horizontal vacuum cleaners in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising disposable income in developing countries works as a favorable factor of market growth.

In terms of geographical segmentation, Asia Pacific accounts for largest market share followed by Europe and North America. Horizontal vacuum cleaners also have extensive industrial usage in these regions. Companies prefer to use this product due to its ease of usage. Different facility management companies also purchase horizontal vacuum cleaners, which is set to impact the market growth in the coming years.

The Middle East & Africa region comprises countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar which have high purchasing power. These countries are major consumers of horizontal vacuum cleaner products in this region. Emerging economies such as South Africa are also expected to be potential markets in the coming years.

Request To Access Market Data Horizontal Vacuum Cleaners Market

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global horizontal vacuum cleaners market is highly fragmented with numerous small and large players present in the market. Companies adopt several strategies including mergers and acquisitions, development of new products, joint ventures, and expansion to cater to the increasing demand for horizontal vacuum cleaners in different regions. A few of the key players operating in the global horizontal vacuum cleaners market are listed below:

Miele

Robert Bosch GmbH

Electrolux AB

Clatronic International GmbH

Dyson Ltd

Hoover

Neato Robotics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Henry and Hetty

Allgemeine Elektrizitäts-Gesellschaft AG

[wp-rss-aggregator]