Kids Activity Box Market To 2027 Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Kids Activity Box: Introduction

Kids activity box is a fun learning box with toys and educational material which helps to develop a child’s creative, cognitive, and social skills. These boxes help children in learning and skill development while they play and have fun. The activity box is designed according to the kid’s age group with a range of interesting activities that comprises games, educational projects, puzzles, DIY activities, and story books. Each activity of the box is aimed at improving hand & eye coordination, logical thinking, conceptual learning, and wrist movement. Kids activity box are available in toy shops and children’s stores as well as in monthly subscription form. Rising disposable income and exposure of children to various cognitive skills and overall personality development is expected to boost the kids activity box market.

Personality and Skill Development to Boost the Global Kids Activity Box Market

Growing parental awareness about the benefits of activity boxes is expected to fuel the kids activity box market. The activity based learning program helps in overall development of the child. Parents are concerned about the all-round skill development of their children due to competition-based education. These newly introduced concepts of activity boxes and growing awareness of benefits are the major factors likely to expand the kids activity box market.

Rising Disposable Income to Drive the Global Kids Activity Box Market

Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income has increased the purchasing power of consumers, which is expected to boost the kids activity box market during the forecast period. Increase in number of working women is one of the important factors which has fueled the usage of kids activity boxes. Female empowerment and balance between work and family increases the usage of kids activity boxes. These factors are likely to fuel the global kids activity box market.

Growing usage of mobile phones and its harmful effects to create more opportunities for the market

Nowadays, growing usage of mobile phones by children has led to many harmful health effects. Activity box is a good solution to keep the child engaged and indulge in learning while playing. Playing mobile games and watching cartoons on TV for long hours has led to eye problems within kids. Thus, the harmful effects of technological devices is likely to create more opportunities for the kids activity box market worldwide.

North America to Lead the Global Kids Activity Box Market

In terms of region, the global kids activity box market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. North America kids activity box market country-level analysis includes Canada, U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America kids activity box market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the kids activity box market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is likely to witness the maximum demand for kids activity boxes from 2019 to 2027.

Leading manufacturers of kids activity boxes are focusing on innovation in their product portfolio to expand their customer base.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global kids activity box market are:

Flinto Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd

Genius Box

Quadrum Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Imagismart Solutions Pvt Ltd

Green Kid Crafts

KiwiCo, Inc.

Owlcrate Enterprises Inc.

Cratejoy

