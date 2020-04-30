MEMS Gyroscopes Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2025
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘MEMS Gyroscopes’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Analog Devices Inc. (United States),Bosch Sensortec Gmbh (Germany),Tdk Corporation (United States),Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),Murata Manufacturing (Japan),Asc Gmbh (Germany),Dts – Diversified Technical Systems (United States),Epson Europe Electronics Gmbh (Germany),Fraba Group (United States),Etlg Inertial Aerosystems (United Kingdom),Honeywell Sensing and Internet of Things (United Kingdom),Innalabs Ltd (Ireland),Jewell Instruments (United States),Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems (United States),Melexis (Belgium),Pcb Piezotronics, Inc. (United States),Pewatron Ag (Switzerland),Sensonor As (Norway),Variohm Holdings (United Kingdom),Xsens Technologies B.V. (Netherlands),Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd (United Kingdom)
Microelectromechanical system (MEMS) Gyroscope is a silicon device used to detect a change in orientation and angular velocity. The small size, low cost and low power consumption features of the device makes it suitable for applications like mobile phones, video games, notebook PCs, etc. MEMS Gyroscope provides high accuracy with GPS systems, and hence it is used for military purposes, missiles, and aircraft. The market for MEMS Gyroscope is expected to accelerate owing to extensive use of motion sensors in mobile phones, roll over detection in high-end cars, accurate GPS functioning for defense purposes.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Vibrating wheel gyroscopes, Tuning fork gyroscopes, Foucault pendulum gyroscopes, Wine glass resonator gyroscopes), Application (Aerospace and Defence, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Healthcare, Automotive)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Recent Trends Include High Vibration and Shock Immunity, and Temperature Sensitivity Control
Market Growth Drivers: Extremely space sufficient and accurate, hence used in electronic circuits
Provides High Accuracy with GPS System, Hence Widely Used For Navigation
Opportunities: Increasing Usage of Motion Sensors in Smart Phones
Technological Advancements in Automobile Industry
Challenges: Complex Design of Device
Sensitive to Fabrication
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
