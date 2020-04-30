Online Gambling Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2024

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Online Gambling’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are bet365 Group (United Kingdom), GVC Holdings (United Kingdom), Kindred Group (Malta), Paddy Power Betfair (Ireland), The Stars Group (Canada), William Hill (United Kingdom), AsianLogic (Philippines), Betsson (Sweden), bet-at-home.com AG (Germany), Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG (Austria), Camelot Group (United Kingdom), Casino Cosmopol (Sweden).

The fastest growing form of gambling across the globe is online gambling. With the advancement of new information and communication technologies (ICT), computers and the internet, new forms of online commerce have emerged. The gambling industry began using the power of the hastily developing virtual market by offering its services in online casinos. The gambling process in an online casino differs from the one in a traditional casino, even if it imitates some of the latterâ€™s elements. The most obvious likeness between an online casino and a traditional casino is in the selection of games.

Market Segmentation

by Gaming Type (Betting, Bingo, Lottery, Casino, Other), Device Type (Desktop, Mobile), Fund Transfer (Credit Card, Electronic Check, Certified Check, Cryptocurrencies)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Focus on Online Strategy

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Number of Live Casinos Worldwide

Increase in Gamification of Online Gambling Industry

Restraints: Low Internet Penetration Hampering the Growth of Online Gambling

Opportunities: Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Gambling

A rise in Betting on eSports

Challenges: Concerns Regarding Gambling Frauds

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

