Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor or PMSM, is an AC synchronous motor wherein permanent magnets are used for field excitation. It has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. Permanent magnets can help the PMSM to generate torque at zero speed. The density of these motors is higher than those of induction motors with the same ratings. These motors are widely used in industrial automation such as robotics, traction, or aerospace.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demands from industrial and agricultural sectors coupled with the growing emergence of green vehicles. Also, several benefits of PMSM such as high-efficiency of PMSM and reduced power consumption, further drive the growth of permanent magnet synchronous motor market. However, scarcity of rare earth magnets may limit the growth of the permanent magnet synchronous motor market. On the other hand, expanding oil and gas industries are likely to showcase positive growth opportunity for the permanent magnet synchronous motor market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

ABB

Bosch Rexroth AG

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Leonardo DRS

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Motor Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market report also analyzes factors affecting Tissue Plasminogen Activators market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

