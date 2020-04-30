Plastic Recycling Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2024
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Plastic Recycling’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kuusakoski (Finland), B & B Plastics Recycling Inc (United States),CarbonLite Industries LLC (United States),Custom Polymers Inc (Hong Kong),Dart Container Corporation (United States),Fresh-Pak Corporation (United States),Novolex (United States),KW Plastics Recycling Division (United States),MBA Polymers UK Ltd. (United Kingdom),PLASgran Ltd. (United Kingdom),,Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (United States),WM Recycle America LLC (United States),Wellpine Company Limited (Hong Kong)
The world is facing a big issue related to the recycling of plastic. Most of the plastic recycled techniques either are expensive or complex. Thus, key players continuously investing in research and development activities to find an effective solution. Rising environmental concern and growing awareness of energy saving across the globe is fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, implementation of advanced techniques for recycling plastic by key players and high demand for plastic for packaging applications have been supplementing the market to grow. However, difficulty in the collection of waste plastic and high cost of recycled plastic are the reason that hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, government initiative and incentives for recycling plastic are giving strength to key players to grow and stay in the competitive market.
Market Segmentation
by Application (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Textile, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Others), Plastic Type (Non-Biodegradable Plastic, Biodegradable Plastic), Material (High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Nylon, Polycarbonate), Recycling Process (Mechanical, Chemical)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Environmental Concern across the Globe
Growing Awareness towards Energy Saving
Market Growth Drivers: High Availability of Waste Plastic i.e. Raw Material for Plastic Recycling
Implementation of Advanced Techniques for Recycling Plastic
High Demand for Plastic for Packaging Application
Restraints: Difficulty in the Collection of Waste Plastic to be Recycled
Opportunities: Highly Involved in Research and Development Activities
Government Initiative and Incentives for Recycling Plastic
Challenges: Ban on Imports of Scrap or Waste Plastics Particularly in China
High Cost of Recycled Plastic
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
