Punnet Packaging Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the punnet packaging market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global punnet packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Punnet Packaging: An Overview

Punnet packaging is designed to provide physical protection from shocks and tremors to packaged fruits throughout the supply chain. The use of punnet packaging aids in maintaining product integrity and enhancing the shelf life of packaged fruits. Also, punnets can be equipped with vents, which ensures controlled oxygen flow and aids in retaining the freshness of the packaged fruits. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global punnet packaging market in the coming years.

Europe & U.S. to Account for Lion’s Share in Global Punnet Packaging Market

According to TMR analysis, North America holds of the global punnet packaging market, and is expected to continue its lead over other regions. The U.S. is expected to account for ~80% of the punnet packaging market in North America. However, Canada is projected to clock a CAGR of ~6% during 2019-2027.

The penetration of punnet packaging is relatively prominent in the U.S. and Canada. This growth can be attributed to the presence of organized retail chains that sell fresh produce in sophisticated packaging solutions such as punnets or clamshells. This has remained as the key driver for the North America punnet packaging market in the past years, and is expected to further fuel demand.

Europe accounts for ~¼ of the global punnet packaging market, representing an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 100 Mn over the forecast period. The developed countries of Western Europe cumulatively account for ~65% of the European punnet packaging market. However, Russia & Poland are expected to witness substantial growth and represent a cumulative incremental opportunity of ~US$ 23 Mn in the next five years. In terms of material, the plastic segment remains prominent in the global punnet packaging market, and this is expected to continue during the period of forecast. However, it is projected to suffer a loss in its market share, as paper and molded fiber punnet packaging solutions gain traction in the region.

