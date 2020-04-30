Revolutionary Trends in Renewable Energy Global Industry Guide 2014-2023



Global Renewable Energy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global renewable energy market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The renewable energy market consists of the net generation of electricity through renewable sources. It is divided into four segments, these being hydroelectricity, wind energy, solar and other (biomass, geothermal, tide and wave energy). The volume of the market is calculated as the net volume of electricity produced through renewable means in terawatt hours (TWh), and the market value has been calculated according to an average of annual domestic and industrial retail prices per kWH, inclusive of applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates. Please note that 1 terawatt hour is identical to 1,000 gigawatt hours (GWh).

– The global renewable energy market had total revenues of $814.0bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% between 2014 and 2018.

– Hydroelectricity had the highest volume in the global renewable energy market in 2018, with a total of 3,656.7 TWh, equivalent to 60.2% of the market’s overall volume.

– Growth in solar has been a major catalyst in the Chinese and Japanese renewables markets, the two biggest markets in the worlds fastest-growing economic region.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global renewable energy market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global renewable energy market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key renewable energy market players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global renewable energy market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the global renewable energy market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the global renewable energy market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global renewable energy market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global renewable energy market?

